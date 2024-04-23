The 2024 Asia Agri-Tech Expo & Forum Demonstrates Taiwan's Prowess on Smart Farming & Biotechnology

Taipei, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- Taiwan is renowned for its engineering prowess, manufacturing most of the components used in smart farming, including IoT sensors, solar panels, drones, robotics, and agriculture technology system integrators bringing revolutionary advancements to the field. The 8th Asia Agri-Tech Expo & Forum (AAT) in Taiwan is not just the leading exhibition but a content-rich event in agriculture industry. According to Informa Markets (UBM Asia Ltd., Taiwan Branch), as one of the hosts of the 2024 Asia Agri-Tech Expo & Forum, the event will take place from June 19th to 21st, 2024, at Tainan, Taiwan, running concurrently with Livestock Taiwan and Aquaculture Taiwan.

The expo is supported by central and local governments, as well as associations from related agriculture, aquaculture and livestock industries highlighting the expo's significance in the industry.

With its extensive exhibitor's lineup featuring leading companies, the expo offers a comprehensive showcase. The exhibition is differentiated by country and theme pavilions. Main pavilions are:

Agriculture Facility Pavilion exhibits premier sustainable greenhouse facilities, environmental control systems, smart agricultural systems, seeds and seedlings, etc.;

Smart Aquaculture Pavilion reveals the world's first oral gender regulation technology, AI-based underwater monitoring and management system, drone application on smart farming for shrimps and fishes, etc.

Feed Technology Pavilion has the latest advanced feeds, feed additives, vaccines that provide animal nutrition and immunity enhancement.

Livestock Farming Pavilion, the largest pavilion among all, displays all kinds of advanced facilities and houses for livestock farming. Notable brands include Moba, WEDA, Skiold, SKOV, VDL Jansen, Cloudfarms, Fancom, Kyowa, Frontmatec, Agrisys, AGI, etc.

Agri-Machine Pavilion: will showcase the latest research on EV agri-machiney, drones, robotics, just to name a few.

As part of the expo, a series of professional conferences will be held, addressing key issues and emerging trends in agriculture, livestock, and aquaculture, which include:

Innovative Aquaculture Management Seminar

Forum of Taiwan Swine - Precision Farming and Management

Forum of Advanced Poultry House

The 2nd edition of Precision Prevention Medication for Animals Forum

EV Agri-Machinery and Technology Seminar

Attendees can expect valuable and practical insights, and networking opportunities from industry experts and thought leaders.

The 3-in-1 event not only provides a one stop sourcing platform but also cooperation opportunities for international players. "The world is now in the middle of its biggest agricultural revolution. As an agricultural research and development leader since the 1960's, Taiwan is an early adopter and innovator in agricultural technologies. With the prowess on IT manufacturing, bio-research achievements, and the know-how on working with the humidity of the tropical climate", said Ms. Sabine Liu, General Manager of the organizer, "Taiwan is set to take a significant role for many of agriculture changes. In addition, located within two hours from mainland China's main cities and four hours from Southeast Asia countries, Taiwan is the perfect base for companies looking for partners to enter mainland China or other parts of Southeast Asia markets."

For any interest or inquiries of ASIA AGRI-TECH EXPO & FORUM, please visit the official website at: https://www.agritechtaiwan.com

Industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders come from around the world together. Photo taken from the opening ceremony of 2023.

The exhibition offers a comprehensive showcase, products and services.

About the show

The 8th exhibition will be themed "Future" through "Sustainable, Eco-friendly, Innovative" agricultural technologies. It will showcase the latest agricultural technologies and achievements, including electric agri-machinery, environmental control greenhouses, bio-fertilizer, feed additives, animal health, poultry and pig farming equipment, seafood processing equipment, cold chain technologies, preserve technology, and more.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Agriculture, Livestock, Aquaculture, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

Source: Informa Markets (UBM Asia Ltd., Taiwan Branch)

