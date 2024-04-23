PayToMe.co Launches AI-Driven KYC to Power Global E-Commerce with ShipToBox.com

AI-Driven KYC Global ecommerce Japan UAE UK

Partnership Strengthens International B2B2C Transactions with Enhanced Financial Services and Security

Integrating AI with KYC redefines global trade, enhancing security and transaction ease for businesses and consumers alike.” — PayToMe.co

PALO ALTO, SAN FRANCISCO, USA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PayToMe.co, a leader in fintech innovation, is thrilled to announce the successful launch and integration of its comprehensive suite of services, including advanced AI and KYC technologies, with ShipToBox.com, an award-winning e-commerce and shipping platform. This collaboration significantly boosts global e-commerce expansion by enhancing transaction security and efficiency for B2B2C customers worldwide.

Within days of its launch, some customers of ShipToBox.com, located in Canada, the USA, Singapore, Jordan, and Australia, have completed KYC verification on ShipToBox.com, demonstrating high engagement and the seamless functionality of the new system. This rapid adoption highlights the effectiveness of PayToMe.co's solutions extend beyond partnerships with Plaid and Stripe, including proprietary products and platforms.

Mike Ulker, CEO of PayToMe.co, emphasized the comprehensive nature of the integration, stating, "Our collaboration is not only about integrating third-party technologies. We've also infused our homegrown solutions, providing unique, comprehensive financial services tailored to the global commerce landscape. Our technologies enhance operational capabilities for ShipToBox.com and similar enterprises worldwide, ensuring fast, efficient, and secure transaction processing."

About ShipToBox.com: ShipToBox.com, an Inc. Power Partner award recipient, is a leading global e-commerce and shipping platform enabling customers to shop from the U.S. and receive their goods swiftly and securely. Supported by top logistics partners like FedEx, Aramex, DHL, EMS, and UPS, ShipToBox.com delivers to over 220 countries, simplifying complex international logistics.

About PayToMe.co: Situated in Silicon Valley, PayToMe.co is at the forefront of the fintech revolution and is renowned for its commitment to innovation and security. As a reseller partner of both Plaid and Stripe Connect, along with its proprietary Payment-as-a-Service (PaaS), Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions, PayToMe.co equips global businesses to redefine their financial transactions and explore new markets.

For more detailed information on how these innovations transform global commerce and streamline international business operations, please visit PayToMe.co and www.ShipToBox.com.

Shopping & Shipping at ShipToBox.com