A Call to Action- Muslim Women Call for a Stop to Violence and Antisemitism

Muslim Women Speakers Standing up to Jewish Hate at the United Nations Headquarters What we do...

Standing Together Against Hate: A Call to Action from American Muslim and Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council, The Collective, Muslim Women Speakers

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Muslim Women faith leaders are deeply grieved and concerned about the recent violence at Columbia and Yale, located in the heart of one of the most diverse cities in the world, New York. This city is home to millions of Muslims and several million Jews.Historical evidence consistently demonstrates that once Jewish individuals perceive an environment as unsafe, it signals a broader societal failure. It is imperative that Columbia University, alongside all academic institutions, commit to fostering a secure atmosphere for students of the Jewish faith from diverse religious practices. Additionally, it is crucial for law enforcement agencies to intensify their scrutiny of the escalating incidents of hostility directed towards Israel and Jewish people, which are becoming increasingly prevalent across the nation, to avert further deterioration of the situation.In this time of crisis for Jewish brothers and sisters, we ask everyone to speak up, and the coalition aimed at bringing Muslims, Jews, and all people of all faiths and conscience together to combat antisemitism and build resilience against hate, including all forms of racism and Islamophobia in our communities.Human beings are all children of Prophet Adam and Abrahamic people are all the children of Prophet Abraham, peace be upon them. It is our duty as the citizens of this great country to rise up and stand with the Jewish people at this time of crisis. Unity and love of humanity are central themes in many religious traditions, emphasizing the importance of treating all individuals with respect and compassion.God says in the Holy Quran:Verse 8 of Surah Al-Ma'idah (5:8): "O you who have believed, be persistently standing firm for Allah, witnesses in justice, and do not let the hatred of a people prevent you from being just. Be just; that is nearer to righteousness. And fear Allah; indeed, Allah is Acquainted with what you do."Baha'u'llah said: "Know ye not why We created you all from the same dust? That no one should exalt himself over the other. Ponder at all times in your hearts how ye were created. Since We have created you all from one same substance, it is incumbent on you to be even as one soul, to walk with the same feet, eat with the same mouth, and dwell in the same land."In Christianity, Jesus Christ is quoted as saying, "Love your neighbor as yourself." This principle highlights the importance of showing love and kindness to others, regardless of differences in beliefs and backgrounds. The Psalm 133 states: “How good and pleasant it is when brothers live together in unity.”In Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev Ji said, "Recognize the whole human race as one."In Hinduism, the Bhagavad Gita teaches, "One can attain the highest state of unity with the Divine through love and devotion."In Buddhism, the Dalai Lama stated, "Our prime purpose in this life is to help others. And if you can't help them, at least don't hurt them."We believe that together, we can make a real impact in combating this issue. Join Our Multifaith coalition of organizations dedicated to fighting antisemitism and all forms of hate, fostering understanding between Muslim and Jewish communities at this critical juncture in our nation’s history.Add your name to our coalition by using the link below.American Muslim and Multifaith Women's Empowerment CouncilJoin the Coalition:Google Form Link to Join the Coalition:or for more information, email: info@ ammwec .orgJoin the Multifaith coalition of organizations dedicated to fighting antisemitism and all forms of hate, fostering understanding between Muslim and Jewish communities at this critical juncture in our nation’s history.

On the Blessed Eve of Passover -Muslim American Women Stand with Jewish Brothers and Sisters