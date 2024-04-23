New Security Technology: PaintCam's Proactive Approach to Home and Property Safety
EINPresswire.com/ -- A question arises as modern societies face evolving threats and shifting landscapes: Is the current concept of security, largely based on passive surveillance, adequate? Traditional surveillance cameras might quietly observe, but they don't take direct action. Recent statistics highlight the need for a more proactive approach to protecting homes and property. In the United States alone, 847,522 burglaries were reported to the FBI in 2022, resulting in an estimated $463.6 billion in stolen goods. With such high numbers, it’s understandable that the security industry, valued at $5.94 billion, is projected to triple in the next eight years.
Amid these challenges, PaintCam, a Kickstarter project from Slovenia, offers a new approach to home and property security. Unlike traditional systems, PaintCam doesn't merely observe. It takes an active stance, designed to deter and mark intruders. PaintCam uses AI-powered decision-making, an advanced camera system, and a paintball launcher to provide a comprehensive solution to security. This is more than just watching; it's about intervening autonomously and decisively.
PaintCam's unique approach offers a range of capabilities. Its base model, PaintCam EVE Standard, comes with Smart Security features, including active target marking with paintballs, UV paint, or teargas balls, as well as movement detection, laser marking, and app integration. The enhanced version, PaintCam EVE+, adds Animal Detection with AI technology to avoid false alarms involving pets. The top-of-the-line model, PaintCam Pro, introduces Face Detection for recognizing individuals, alongside all the Smart Security and Animal Detection features from the previous models.
This innovation prompts a new look on how security is viewed. PaintCam's approach reflects a shift from passive observation to active prevention, marking a significant development in the security industry. While many surveillance cameras can emit sounds and use AI for facial recognition, PaintCam stands out by taking a direct approach to confronting potential thieves or attackers.
With PaintCam leading this shift, the question arises whether the security industry is on the cusp of a new era. The people behind PaintCam emphasize flexibility and adaptability in their product, offering various models to meet different security needs. As the CEO and Founder, Srečko Dumanič, mentioned, Henry Ford wasn’t the first to invent the car, but he revolutionized transportation by making it accessible to the masses. Similarly, PaintCam aims to democratize security, making proactive protection available to everyone.
As the security industry evolves, PaintCam's proactive approach signals a significant leap forward. It suggests that security might no longer be just a passive observer but an active guardian, potentially transforming the way we think about home and property safety.
Martin Dumanic
PaintCam: Face recognition & Paintball firing security system