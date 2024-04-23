135th Canton Fair Spotlight: Booming Electric Vehicle Orders from TAILG Propel Green Trade

Guangzhou, China (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- On April 15, the 135th China Import and Export Fair opened grandly in Guangzhou, China. As a representative company of global electric travel solutions, TAILG Group unveiled 13 popular models, attracting many customers to discuss cooperation.

13 Flagship Models Across 4 Main Themes

The 135th Canton Fair has attracted much attention, attracting merchants from 215 countries and regions around the world. More than 29,000 enterprises participated in the exhibition, and the number reached a record high.

In this exhibition, TAILG has set up four theme areas of Urban Cycling, Urban Commuting, High-speed Electric Motorcycles and E-bike in response to the product needs and preferences of global consumers. A total of 13 popular models have been launched.

TAILG has introduced conventional models such as UNIVERSE, CITY HOLIDAY, FAST RABBIT, XTM, TANK, and THUNDER LEOPARD to cater to the demand for endurance and daily short-distance commuting in regions like Southeast Asia and the Middle East. TAILG showcased the TK3 cross-riding product tailored for the African region. For the European and American markets, TAILG has launched the high-speed electric motorcycles S1 and S2, as well as four E-bike products, including CRANE, SHARK, GT8, and SNOW SWALLOW.

Long-Range Electric Motorcycles UNIVERSE （left） and CITY HOLIDAY （right） of TAILG

The UNIVERSE received a lot of attention and praise from the visitors of the exhibition. The model's biometric dual-lamp design was designed by a team that won the German Red Dot Award. It is equipped with a robust 2500W motor, which has a maximum range of 80-100km, making it popular with commuters and students.

The flagship high-speed electric motorcycle, the S1, was officially unveiled at the EICMA in Milan, Italy. The S1 is equipped with a 5000W hub motor and a high-strength carbon steel frame with hydraulic shock absorbers. With a top speed of 80-100 km/h, it is highly favored by high-end consumers who seek thrilling experiences.

High-Speed Electric Motorcycles S1 （left） and S2 （right） of TAILG

Innovative Technology Leads the Green Trade Revolution

Facing the global trend of electrification of two-wheeled vehicles, TAILG has formulated a brand overseas strategy in 2023. As the global trailblazer in long-range electric vehicles, TAILG has participated in the Canton Fair for many consecutive years and achieved outstanding results. At this Canton Fair, TAILG also showcased charging and swapping technology, long-range technology platform,and sodium battery technology , attracting the largest number of visitors and on-site transactions were hot.

In recent years, TAILG has promoted green development through energy-saving technology. It has now obtained over 1000 patents of various kinds and has collaborated with authoritative organizations such as the United Nations Environment Programme to establish the Global E-mobility Programme Research Institute. Similarly, TAILG has been accredited by the National Laboratory of CNAS and has established advanced digital factories and the industry's first zero-carbon factory, demonstrating its technological innovation capabilities to meet the demands of various international markets.

TAILG will take full advantage of the popularity of the Canton Fair and use technological innovation as a driving force to further expand the global market and contribute to the development of global green trade.

About TAILG

TAILG Group was established in Shenzhen, China in 2004. It has evolved into a diversified corporation integrating research and development, production, sales, sharing, charging, and battery swapping of electric two and three-wheelers with comprehensive industry chains. TAILG has ten smart manufacturing bases around the world, with an annual production capacity of more than 15 million units and more than 35,000 stores. Its products are exported to more than 90 countries and regions and are favored by consumers around the world.

