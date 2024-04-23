Indonesia Logistics Webinar to Be Hosted by Nippon Express (South Asia & Oceania)

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.

Tokyo, (ANTARA/Kyodo JBN)-

Nippon Express (South Asia & Oceania) Pte. Ltd., a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., will be holding a webinar titled "Indonesia Logistics Situation" on Monday, May 13, and Tuesday, May 14.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202404199712-O1-088mltGn

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202404199712/_prw_PI3fl_X2ox2DR4.png

The increasing globalization of business has brought growing attention to Indonesia as one of Asia’s growth markets. This webinar will provide basic information on doing business in Indonesia as well as detailed explanations of logistics conditions there. All interested parties are welcome to participate, including companies considering a move into the Indonesian market and companies already doing business there.

Event outline

- Date: (Japanese version) Monday, May 13, 2024; 15:00-16:00 (*Singapore time)

(English version) Tuesday, May 14, 2024; 15:00-16:00 (*Singapore time)

- Topic: Indonesia Logistics Situation

- Agenda:

(1) Basic information on Indonesia

(2) Import and export regulations

(3) Introduction to logistics infrastructure

(4) Introduction to NX Indonesia Group

- Format: Online via Microsoft Teams

- Organizers: Integrated Sales Planning Division, Regional Sales Strategy Headquarters, Nippon Express (South Asia & Oceania) Pte. Ltd.; PT. Nippon Express Indonesia; PT. NX Lemo Indonesia Logistik; PT. NX Logistics Indonesia

- Participation fee: Free

- No. of participants: Up to 800 on first-come, first-served basis

- Registration deadline: Tuesday, May 7, 2024

- How to participate: Please contact the email address below, providing the names of a participant's company and all participants therefrom as well as their desired date of participation:

nsao-sg-seminar[at]nipponexpress.com *Please replace [at] with @ before using this email address.

About the NX Group: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202404199712-O1-bUDiQqBD.pdf

NX official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Nippon Express Group's official LinkedIn account:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

