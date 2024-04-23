Levi's® Makes Landmark Entry Into Bangladesh With First Mainline Store

Dhaka, Bangladesh (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- Iconic denim lifestyle brand, Levi's® today announced the opening of its first store in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Situated in the bustling district of Banani Road, the Levi's® store boasts an elevated brand and shopping experience as well as a diverse product assortment that is catered to the local consumer. As Levi's® continues its expansion across key markets in Asia, the new store in Dhaka is in tandem with the brand's plans to open stores in key locations in Bangladesh, including Chittagong. DBL Group, one of the largest conglomerates in Bangladesh, will serve as the official partner for Levi's® in the country.

Designed to embody the essence of Levi's® timeless style, the Banani Road store spans across an impressive 2,270 square feet, serving as a premier destination for fashion-conscious individuals and denim enthusiasts alike in Bangladesh. Meticulously designed with the brand's cutting-edge NextGen Indigo store format, the store features the unique Ombre façade in a blue indigo gradient. The store seamlessly integrates digital innovation, unique shopper experiences, and an exceptional product selection including denims, non-denims, and tops for both men and women tailored to regional preferences.

The store showcases Levi's® signature apparel and accessories, offering the latest range of fits for both men and women. With an array of iconic 501® jeans to timeless Trucker jackets, more relaxed silhouettes in line with the latest fashion trends, featuring options such as loose fits and Bootcut styles for men, as well as Loose fits and on-trend High-rise designs for women, the store caters to a diverse range of styles and preferences.

"Our first store in Dhaka, Bangladesh, marks an important chapter for Levi Strauss & Co," said Ms. Amisha Jain, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, South Asia-Middle East and Africa (SAMEA), Levi Strauss & Co. "This launch supports our direct-to-consumer focus and aligns with a dynamic market propelled by the consumer base and swift urbanization in cities such as Dhaka and Chittagong. With a population exceeding 160 million, the country presents significant opportunities for retail expansion. Our strategic market entry and distinctive strategies position us to forge a robust presence and foster sustainable growth. Consumers can anticipate an immersive Levi's® brand experience featuring a diverse array of styles tailored to their tastes. The Bangladesh city t-shirt is my favorite! Our goal is to become the preferred choice for lifestyle apparel among Bangladeshi consumers."

The store will also feature a Levi's® Tailor Shop, enabling customers to customize their favorite Levi's® products on the spot. With its latest products, special modules, and a feature portfolio wall, this store epitomizes Levi's® dedication to enhancing brand expansion in Bangladesh and its direct-to-consumer strategy. Through immersive retail experiences, Levi's® endeavors to reinforce its status as the denim lifestyle leader in the region.

About the Levi's® brand

The Levi's® brand epitomizes classic American style and effortless cool. Since their invention by Levi Strauss & Co. in 1873, Levi's® jeans have become one of the most recognizable garments of clothing in the world—capturing the imagination and loyalty of people for generations. Today, the Levi's® brand portfolio continues to evolve through a relentless pioneering and innovative spirit that is unparalleled in the apparel industry. Our range of leading denim and accessories are available in more than 110 countries, allowing individuals around the world to express their personal style. For more information about the Levi's® brand, its products and stores, please visit levi.com.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in denim. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Dockers®, Levi Strauss Signature™ and Beyond Yoga® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,200 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2023 net revenues were $6.2 billion. For more information, go to http://levistrauss.com, and for company news and announcements go to http://investors.levistrauss.com.

