Opportunity Zone developers partner with property owners to resurrect a luxury community from a segregated ghost town

Opportunity Zone developers partner with property owners to resurrect a luxury community from the ruins of a 1948 segregated cotton pickers ghost town.
...this collaboration represents a unique opportunity for Allenville property owners to maximize the value of their land and contribute to the growth and prosperity of the Allenville Family history...”GOODYEAR, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buckeye OZ Fund, in collaboration with United Tiny Homes (UTH), is gearing up to unveil an exclusive Open House event that promises to redefine the concept of luxury living. Scheduled for May 4th, 2024, this event will offer attendees a rare opportunity to explore the fascinating world of tiny homes and discover the potential of a revolutionary community project.
— Roman Rubio, EDC Liaison
Located at the UTH Factory and Headquarters in Goodyear, Arizona, the Open House will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., inviting guests to immerse themselves in the innovative designs and unparalleled craftsmanship of seven luxury tiny house models. From sleek and modern to cozy and charming, each model showcases a unique blend of style, functionality, and sustainability, setting the stage for a truly unforgettable experience.
But the Open House is not just about admiring the beauty of these tiny homes—it's about engaging with experts, learning about pricing and customization options, and envisioning a new way of life. Representatives will be on hand to answer questions and provide insights into the tiny home lifestyle, guiding visitors through the process of finding their dream home and making it a reality.
As you explore the various models, tantalize your taste buds with culinary delights from our favorite local food truck, serving up mouthwatering treats to satisfy every craving. Indulge in gourmet fare as you mingle with fellow enthusiasts and exchange ideas and stories about the tiny home lifestyle.
But the excitement doesn't stop there. Buckeye OZ Fund will be unveiling an ambitious conceptual community project in collaboration with the property owners of Allenville. This groundbreaking initiative offers Allenville property owners the chance to become equity partners in a short-term rental luxury tiny house community, paving the way for a new era of sustainable living and community development.
Roman Rubio, the Economic Development Commission (EDC) liaison for Buckeye OZ Fund, believes that this collaboration represents a unique opportunity for Allenville property owners to maximize the value of their land and contribute to the growth and prosperity of the Allenville Family history and the Buckeye community. With Buckeye emerging as one of the fastest-growing cities in Arizona, the Allenville community is poised to become a beacon of innovation and sustainability, setting a new standard for community living.
The Allenville community will be celebrating its museum dedication in partnership with Buckeye OZ Fund during the city's Juneteenth celebration, followed by a groundbreaking ceremony for the luxury rental community. It's an exciting time for residents of Buckeye, property owners in Allenville, and anyone interested in exploring the possibilities of tiny home living.
Don't miss your chance to be part of this historic event. Join us on May 4th at the UTH Factory and Headquarters for an unforgettable Open House experience. To RSVP for the event, by texting 8998 to 602-686-8598.
