As the war continues, MAR mining becomes a good choice for cryptocurrency safe-haven assets depreciating.
EINPresswire.com/ -- As the war continues. and the clamor of war tensions between Israel-Gaza and Ukraine-Russia, the narrative of cryptocurrencies as a safe-haven asset has taken on greater resonance.
Veteran hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones expressed support for Bitcoin in a recent interview. He reflects on today’s volatile geopolitical landscape.
Additionally, Jones paints a grim picture of the cacophony of global tensions between Russia, China and the United States. As a result, there is an increasing urgency to seek financial asylum.
“I like gold and cryptocurrencies together. I think they’re probably going to be a bigger part of your portfolio than they have historically been because we’re going to go through a very challenging political period in the United States and we’re going to go through— There's obviously a geopolitical situation," Jones said.
The billionaire’s confidence in Bitcoin and gold stems from a combination of mathematical certainty and historical resilience. “I love Bitcoin and I love gold here,” Jones said. He advocates increasing allocations to these assets in portfolios.
He further believes that choosing MAR mining is a good cloud mining platform.
MAR mining sets the gold standard for cloud mining. The platform has advanced deployment technology and can provide 18%-39% of the world's cloud mining computing power. They maintain a user-friendly platform that opens the door to cryptocurrency mining for everyone. By joining MAR mining, you will become part of a trusted community that enables you to earn fast-growing income with no strings attached.
MAR mining not only simplifies your mining process but also provides a seamless opportunity to generate passive income. It offers a free Bitcoin mining program that allows you to earn passive income. You can then transfer them to your account for trading. Any profits you generate belong entirely to you and can be withdrawn to your personal wallet.
About MAR mining rig:
MAR mining is a leading cloud mining company trusted by more than 3,580,000 users worldwide. Our mission is to make cloud mining accessible to everyone, accessing cutting-edge technology and large-scale industrial data centers from any device, anywhere. As a leading cloud mining platform, it contributes 18%-39% of the world's cloud mining computing power.
With a team of experienced professionals, including experts from top networking companies, there is a strong focus on R&D and extensive technical expertise. The vision is to expand the business to the entire cryptocurrency industry chain and provide technological innovation and excellent services on a global scale.
Advantages of using MAR mining:
⦁ $12 Bonus: After registering for MAR mining, you will receive a $12 bonus.
⦁HIGH PROFITABILITY: Enjoy high profitability levels and receive daily payments to your wallet instantly.
⦁No Service Fees: MAR mining reduces hassle and charges no service or management fees to all users.
⦁Income Diversification: You can earn a growing income by mining more than six different cryptocurrencies on the platform.
⦁ Lucrative Affiliate Program: You can earn a one-time flat bonus of up to $3,000 by inviting positive referrals to the platform.
⦁ Best-in-class security: The platform offers enhanced security with McAfee Security Protection and Cloudflare Security Protection.
⦁ 24/7 Technical Support: You can rest assured that MAR mining offers 24/7 technical support and a 100% uptime guarantee.
Buy a mining contract
Currently, MAR mining also offers a variety of mining contract options, each with unique return on investment and specific contract duration.
You will earn more passive income when participating in the following contracts
Earn income the day after purchasing a contract. When your earnings reach $100, you can choose to withdraw to your crypto wallet or continue purchasing other contracts.
Summarize
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used correctly, these opportunities can help you grow your cryptocurrency wealth on “autopilot” mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any kind of active transaction. Passive income is the goal of every investor and trader, and with MAR mining you can maximize your passive income potential easier than ever.
If you want to know more about MAR mining, please visit its official website: https://marmining.com/
STROUD, Lloyd Remington
Veteran hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones expressed support for Bitcoin in a recent interview. He reflects on today’s volatile geopolitical landscape.
Additionally, Jones paints a grim picture of the cacophony of global tensions between Russia, China and the United States. As a result, there is an increasing urgency to seek financial asylum.
“I like gold and cryptocurrencies together. I think they’re probably going to be a bigger part of your portfolio than they have historically been because we’re going to go through a very challenging political period in the United States and we’re going to go through— There's obviously a geopolitical situation," Jones said.
The billionaire’s confidence in Bitcoin and gold stems from a combination of mathematical certainty and historical resilience. “I love Bitcoin and I love gold here,” Jones said. He advocates increasing allocations to these assets in portfolios.
He further believes that choosing MAR mining is a good cloud mining platform.
MAR mining sets the gold standard for cloud mining. The platform has advanced deployment technology and can provide 18%-39% of the world's cloud mining computing power. They maintain a user-friendly platform that opens the door to cryptocurrency mining for everyone. By joining MAR mining, you will become part of a trusted community that enables you to earn fast-growing income with no strings attached.
MAR mining not only simplifies your mining process but also provides a seamless opportunity to generate passive income. It offers a free Bitcoin mining program that allows you to earn passive income. You can then transfer them to your account for trading. Any profits you generate belong entirely to you and can be withdrawn to your personal wallet.
About MAR mining rig:
MAR mining is a leading cloud mining company trusted by more than 3,580,000 users worldwide. Our mission is to make cloud mining accessible to everyone, accessing cutting-edge technology and large-scale industrial data centers from any device, anywhere. As a leading cloud mining platform, it contributes 18%-39% of the world's cloud mining computing power.
With a team of experienced professionals, including experts from top networking companies, there is a strong focus on R&D and extensive technical expertise. The vision is to expand the business to the entire cryptocurrency industry chain and provide technological innovation and excellent services on a global scale.
Advantages of using MAR mining:
⦁ $12 Bonus: After registering for MAR mining, you will receive a $12 bonus.
⦁HIGH PROFITABILITY: Enjoy high profitability levels and receive daily payments to your wallet instantly.
⦁No Service Fees: MAR mining reduces hassle and charges no service or management fees to all users.
⦁Income Diversification: You can earn a growing income by mining more than six different cryptocurrencies on the platform.
⦁ Lucrative Affiliate Program: You can earn a one-time flat bonus of up to $3,000 by inviting positive referrals to the platform.
⦁ Best-in-class security: The platform offers enhanced security with McAfee Security Protection and Cloudflare Security Protection.
⦁ 24/7 Technical Support: You can rest assured that MAR mining offers 24/7 technical support and a 100% uptime guarantee.
Buy a mining contract
Currently, MAR mining also offers a variety of mining contract options, each with unique return on investment and specific contract duration.
You will earn more passive income when participating in the following contracts
Earn income the day after purchasing a contract. When your earnings reach $100, you can choose to withdraw to your crypto wallet or continue purchasing other contracts.
Summarize
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used correctly, these opportunities can help you grow your cryptocurrency wealth on “autopilot” mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any kind of active transaction. Passive income is the goal of every investor and trader, and with MAR mining you can maximize your passive income potential easier than ever.
If you want to know more about MAR mining, please visit its official website: https://marmining.com/
STROUD, Lloyd Remington
MAR mining
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter