Wuyi 'Frog Fairy Tale Village' Introduces a New Educational Experience
Recently, Wuyi County has introduced its 'Frog Fairy Tale Village', which disrupts the traditional education experience for students.
"The village is very relaxing, and the environment is quite pleasant," remarked Rodrigue, from the IASZNU, in fluent Chinese. On the morning of April 20th, more than 40 students and faculty members from the IASZNU and the Hangzhou City University engaged in a half-day educational activity at the Frog Fairy Tale Village in Wanpu Village, Wuyi County, Jinhua City, China.
Wandering through Wanpu Village, immersed in the tranquil world of fairy tales, visitors experienced the blend of simplicity and vibrant colors, feeling the innocence of childhood. At the Wuzhou Kiln Experience Hall, they witnessed the firing process of Wuzhou kiln, tried their hands at ceramic making, with clay sticking to their hands and smiles adorning their faces.
Subsequently, the group visited the Bee Science Popularization Hall to learn about the physiology, species, and communication of bees. "Honey can be made into various products such as toothpaste and soap, which is quite an interesting experience," commented Zhang Xun from the Hangzhou City University, as she tasted the local honey.
Guided by the owner of SUIYUAN Homestay, the students and faculty explored the bamboo forest in the village, learning about bamboo culture through observation and touch, and experiencing the making of bamboo frog toys and the polishing of bamboo chopsticks.
It is understood that Wanpu Village is a fairy tale village themed around frog cartoon characters in Jinhua City. Leveraging its abundant natural resources, the village has introduced various parent-child formats such as Wuzhou kiln, Mandala painting, and Bee Science Popularization Hall. The village has been successively awarded as a Beautiful and Livable Demonstration Village in Zhejiang Province and an Ecological and Environmental Cultural Base in Zhejiang Province.
Furthermore, the Frog Fairy Tale Village has been gaining attention as an emerging destination for experiential learning. Its unique blend of cultural heritage and interactive activities offers participants a rich educational experience. The educational activities conducted at the village are meticulously designed to cater to various interests and age groups, making it an ideal destination for school outings, family trips, and academic research.
In recent years, there has been a growing trend in experiential learning, with educators emphasizing the importance of hands-on experiences in supplementing traditional classroom teaching. The Frog Fairy Tale Village aligns perfectly with this educational philosophy by providing visitors with opportunities to engage directly with cultural artifacts, natural environments, and scientific concepts.
The Wuzhou Kiln Experience Hall, for example, not only showcases the traditional craftsmanship of ceramic making but also allows visitors to participate in the process, fostering a deeper understanding of the art form. Similarly, the Bee Science Popularization Hall serves as a platform for interactive learning, where visitors can observe live bees in action and learn about their role in pollination and honey production.
Moreover, the village's commitment to sustainability and environmental conservation adds another layer of educational value to the experience. Through guided tours of the bamboo forest and discussions on eco-friendly practices, visitors gain insights into the importance of preserving natural habitats and biodiversity.
As word spreads about the unique educational opportunities offered at the Frog Fairy Tale Village, it is expected to attract more visitors, both locally and internationally. The village's strategic location, nestled amidst picturesque landscapes and cultural landmarks, further enhances its appeal as a destination for experiential learning.
In conclusion, the Frog Fairy Tale Village in Wuyi County, China, stands as a testament to the power of experiential learning in fostering curiosity, creativity, and cultural appreciation. With its diverse range of educational activities and immersive experiences, the village continues to inspire and educate visitors of all ages, making it a cherished asset in the realm of educational tourism.
Media Relations
