Sybal Assessed “Awardable” for Department of Defense work in the CDAO’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace
EINPresswire.com/ -- Proof of Governance® Company, Sybal, today announced that it has achieved “Awardable” status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.
The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the Department of Defense’s (DoD’s) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), data, and analytics capabilities.
Proof of Governance® is industry and governance domain agnostic. Compliance leaders, operational executives, and analysts can use Proof of Governance® to measure the effectiveness of their governing documents without the assumption of what is or is not working well.
“After years of focusing our efforts to understand the problem we are solving, the roles that will benefit, and the importance of bringing this innovation to market, our AWARDABLE status validates the market need and affirms the importance of our work.” said Christine Sanni, Founder & CEO of Sybal®. “As an “Awardable” solution to the Department of Defense, our status will help accelerate the procurement of Proof of Governance® across DoD missions. It is an incredible opportunity to do meaningful work on behalf of our nation’s warfighters and those serving to support them.”
Sybal’s video, Computational Governance Solution for Decision Advantage and Elevating the Quality of Trusted Outcomes, accessible only by government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, presents an actual use case in which the company can assist government customers with measuring the effectiveness of their governing documents using evidentiary data for improved situational awareness and decision advantage. Sybal® was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoD missions. Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at https://www.tradewindai.com.
About Sybal®:
Sybal®, a Governance Innovation Firm, offers the world's first patented Proof of Governance® solution designed to help those responsible for interpreting regulatory guidelines, policy development, and analysis measure the effectiveness of their governing documents through automated computational governance. This approach removes the assumption of effectiveness, and computes effectiveness through real-time analysis of rules and evidentiary data. Government customers looking to reduce the expense and time it takes to identify, interpret, and correct performance gaps governed by policy, should contact Sybal® today for more information.
For more information or media requests, contact: Ikhelowa Sanni, info@sybal.io.
About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace: The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense’s (DoD) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at https://www.tradewindai.com. Tradewinds is housed in the DoD’s Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office.
For more information or media requests, contact: Success@tradewindai.com.
