C-INK's silver nanoink has been adopted for Garmin products

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -C-INK's silver nanoink for inkjet is adopted for in-house mass production in Garmin's aircraft touch panels

C-INK Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Soja, Okayama, Japan, Representative: Masayuki Kanehara) has announced that "DryCure® Ag-JB" silver nanoink for inkjet will be used in aircraft control systems developed by Garmin Ltd. (Headquarters: Schaffhausen, Canton of Schaffhausen, Switzerland). We would like to inform them that our product has been adopted for mass production as a touch panel wiring material.

Our DryCure® Ag-JB is a conductive silver nanoink for inkjet printing. Not only is it capable of stable inkjet printing, but it also features a relatively low sintering temperature during post-processing. Inkjet printing, which can apply the required amount of nanoink to the required location, can contribute to reducing the amount of metal materials used. In addition, the use of inkjet technology enables on-demand production of multiple models. Furthermore, inkjet makes it easy to automate production equipment, accelerating the move towards in-house production.

We received the following comment from a Garmin Ltd. representative.

“We are hopefully having more potential customers to use Ag ink for their development.”

We at C-INK Co., Ltd. will continue to push forward with product development so that DryCure® Ag-JB can be used not only in Garmin products but also in electronic devices around the world.