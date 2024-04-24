AfroVibes @ Soldier Field (First Edition) On May 18 2024

TITÙN SPRITZ-AfroVibes

Celebrating Chicago Fire FC's Black Heritage Theme night with the First Edition of AfroVibes @ Soldier Field on May 18, 2024.

The Accent is on YOU!” — TITÙN COCKTAILS

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COCKTAIL MENOT LLC announces AfroVibes @ Soldier Field (First Edition), featuring the launch of TITÙN SPRITZ, its new line of non-alcoholic, ready-to-drink (RTD), Premium Cocktail Spritzer on May 18, 2024.

Join us for the historic launch of TITÙN SPRITZ! The Chicago-based and 100% black-owned non-alcoholic beverage with the mission to become the #1 football supporters’ beverage.

Tickets on sale now: www.tituncocktails.com/events.

ABOUT TITÙN SPRITZ...

For the last few years, our customers fell in love with Teal Bliss, Love Nest and CocoMinique, our afro-inspired recipes of Non-alcoholic Premium Cocktail Enhancers that pair well with a variety of beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic). While we had no doubt our patrons will fall in love with our recipes, we must admit that part of our “secret” mission was to transform every single one of them into a mixologist. To those of YOU who longed to enjoy our delicious cocktails without the need to turn into a bartender, TITÙN SPRITZ is for you!

Join us on May 18, for a free TITÙN SPRITZ tasting opportunity and a memorable game at soldier Field.

This is a family-friendly event. Activation begins at 3pm at Soldier Field’s South Lot Parking with a Pre-game tasting and BBQ, followed by the game at 7.30pm; a post-game group picture on the pitch; and an after party at Bronzeville Winery.

General info:

Event location: 1410 Special Olympics Drive, Chicago, IL 60605

Event contact: 574-202-2067 or 231-580-9012

VIP reservations: www.tituncocktails.com/events.

Social Media: @TITÙN COCKTAILS (IG & Facebook) and TITÙN COCKTAILS (LinkedIn)