FINTECH.TV and ReachTV Announce Partnership on New Live Program “Market Movers: The Opening Bell”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FINTECH.TV, the leading global media platform for fintech news, and ReachTV, the largest streaming television network for travelers with 50M+ monthly viewers, today announced a partnership on a daily new one-hour show called “Market Movers: The Opening Bell.”

Produced from the FINTECH.TV studio on the floor of the iconic New York Stock Exchange, “Market Movers: The Opening Bell,” will be broadcast live, bringing viewers the most up-to-date market commentary, expert interviews, and analysis of breaking financial news. Daily coverage will also include fintech, AI, web3, and sustainability news, offering a dynamic look at the technologies and companies shaping the world's financial landscape. The program will be distributed across both ReachTV’s network of 2,400 airport gates and 750 venues across 90 airports, in addition to 500,000 hotel rooms, and FINTECH.TV’s global digital platforms.

“This partnership with ReachTV allows us to reach an influential and engaged audience of travelers with the insights and trends transforming the financial world,” said Vince Molinari, CEO and Founder of FINTECH.TV. “We’re looking forward to co-producing 'Market Movers: The Opening Bell,' and delivering real-time, actionable information to those on the move.”

ReachTV is committed to providing engaging programming that informs and entertains our viewers,” added Lynnwood Bibbens, CEO and Founder of ReachTV. “Our partnership with FINTECH.TV allows us to co-produce a live daily series from the iconic New York Stock Exchange floor. We will continue to expand the scope of our business content with a sharp focus on the markets, the impact of emerging technologies, and the companies and ideas pushing innovation.”

About ReachTV

ReachTV is a free ad-supported streaming television network with more than 50 million viewers per month. The network is distributed to 2,400 airport gates and 750 venues across 90 airports, in addition to 500,000 hotel rooms across North America. ReachTV brings together tech, data and storytelling to offer viewers a new connected media experience with shopability, featuring a rich library of live sports, and premium original content. ReachTV’s current content partners include the NFL, TikTok, LIV Golf, ACC Football, ACC Men’s & Women Basketball, Variety, Hollywood Reporter, Business Traveler, Billboard, Nexstar Media’s CW Network, Stage Access, Drone Racing League, the Harlem Globetrotters, Brinx.TV, and more.

About FINTECH.TV

FINTECH.TV brings the latest news in finance, blockchain, technology, sustainability, impact investing, SDGs, and ESG. Broadcasting studios at the New York Stock Exchange and other leading exchanges, FINTECH.TV is a dedicated platform for the global community.