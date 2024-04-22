Dr. Kelly Bohnhoff Unveils Transformative Book: "What’s Going on With My Family?"
Author and Therapist Empowers Readers to Heal Trauma and Unlock Hidden PowerOHIO, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Kelly Bohnhoff, a distinguished Registered Nurse, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, and co-founder of Josephine’s Clinic, announces the release of her groundbreaking book, "What’s Going on With My Family? A Roadmap to Healing Trauma, Unlocking Your Hidden Power, and Remembering What Is Sacred." Through this profound work, Dr. Bohnhoff offers readers a transformative journey towards healing, empowerment, and self-discovery.
In a world grappling with trauma and adversity, "What’s Going on With My Family?" serves as a beacon of hope and guidance. Drawing from her own experiences of childhood adversity and over three decades of professional expertise, Dr. Bohnhoff delivers a roadmap for families to break free from the cycle of trauma and rediscover their sacred potential.
"At the heart of every traumatized family lies a hidden power—a sacred essence waiting to be awakened," says Dr. Kelly Bohnhoff. "This book is not just a guide; it's an invitation to embark on a journey of profound self-discovery and empowerment."
"What’s Going on With My Family?" invites readers to explore the origins of family trauma and provides practical steps to end generational cycles of suffering. Dr. Bohnhoff's insights are framed within the context of Joseph Campbell’s The Hero’s Journey, offering readers a framework for personal growth, healing, and transformation.
Readers will discover proven practices to navigate adversity, transform survival mechanisms into sources of strength, and harness the seven superpowers of family. Dr. Bohnhoff's work emphasizes the profound impact of one's awakened presence in the world, offering a roadmap to reclaiming personal power and rewriting the narrative of family destiny.
With a compelling narrative and actionable insights, "What’s Going on With My Family?" promises to be a catalyst for healing and transformation in the lives of readers worldwide. Dr. Kelly Bohnhoff's dedication to unraveling the mysteries of family trauma and rediscovering the sacred within each individual shines through every page of this remarkable book.
For more information about "What’s Going on With My Family?" and Dr. Kelly Bohnhoff, please visit onesacredfamily.com.
Dr. Kelly Bohnhoff is a Registered Nurse, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, and co-founder of Josephine’s Clinic, a non-profit organization dedicated to serving survivors of human trafficking and violence. With over 35 years of experience in the field, Dr. Bohnhoff brings a wealth of expertise and compassion to her work. Her new book, "What’s Going on With My Family?", reflects her lifelong commitment to understanding and healing family trauma.
Atticus Publishing LLC
Atticus Publishing LLC
+1 888-800-1803
email us here
Kelly Bohnhoff, PhD, RN, LMFT on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford