Manchin Announces $106M to Expand Solar Energy, Reduce Energy Costs for West Virginians

April 22, 2024

Charleston, WV – Today, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced that the West Virginia Department of Energy (DOE) will receive $106,180,000 through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Solar for All (SFA) grant competition to lower energy costs and strengthen West Virginia’s grid resilience. The funding is made possible by Chairman Manchin’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

“As America’s energy powerhouse, West Virginia has always been on the leading edge of advancing new energy technologies. This funding will help us continue that legacy and deploy more solar power across the Mountain State to help increase energy efficiency and save on electricity costs, while also bringing new jobs and economic opportunity to our communities. I am so proud that the Inflation Reduction Act continues to deliver for West Virginia,” said Chairman Manchin.

Chairman Manchin wrote a letter in support of the WV DOE’s Solar for All application.

Program Details:

The West Virginia REAL Energy Resilient Roofs Program (WVRRP) will reach low-income and disadvantaged residents across the state of West Virginia to deliver residential solar, solar serving college residences, and residential-serving community solar. WVRRRP is supported by over a dozen organizations, cities, and community stakeholders from across the state seeking to deliver meaningful energy benefits and upgrades to disadvantaged West Virginia households.

For more information from the U.S. EPA, click here.