Manchin Announces $13.1 Million To Strengthen Healthcare Services, Tobacco Research In West Virginia

April 22, 2024

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $13,190,623 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). This funding will strengthen healthcare services in Cabell, Calhoun, Hardy, and Kanawha counties and support health and scientific research for the National and State Tobacco Control Program.

“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $13.1 million to improve the health and well-being of West Virginians across the Mountain State,” said Senator Manchin. “The investments announced today will expand care at our local health centers and fund essential research for the National and State Tobacco Control Program, which coordinates efforts to reduce tobacco-related diseases and deaths. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian has high-quality, community-focused healthcare services they need and deserve.”

Individual awards listed below:

  • $7,678,870 – Valley Health Systems, Huntington
  • $2,755,380 – Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center, Grantsville
  • $1,527,367 – E. A. Hawse Health Center, Baker
  • $1,229,006 – National and State Tobacco Control Program, Charleston
