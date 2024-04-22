Attorney General James’ Statement on Antisemitic Incidents at Columbia University

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James released the following statement on the antisemitic incidents occurring at Columbia University:

“The events that have occurred at Columbia University have been deeply concerning and painful for many. The right to protest peacefully is the bedrock of our nation’s democracy. However, when peaceful protest devolves into hate and antisemitic violence, the line is crossed and will not be tolerated. My office is monitoring the situation closely.

“We know the dire consequences of failing to stand tall in the face of hate, and this moment must be a clarion call to respond to those who seek to spark the flames of division.”