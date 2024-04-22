ROARK IP Scores a PTAB Win for Inventor Jeffrey Rapaport In Social Network Patent
ROARK IP attorney Christopher Horgan achieved a significant victory for inventor Jeffrey Rapaport in a case before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB).SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, US, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ROARK IP attorney Christopher Horgan achieved a significant victory for inventor Jeffrey Rapaport in a case before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB). On April 15, 2024, the PTAB overturned the Patent Examiner’s rejection for indefiniteness and obviousness. The case involved U.S. Patent Application No. 17/985, 879 entitled “Information Enhancing Method Using a Virtual Landscape With Animated Avatars” and the Appeal Decision was designated as 2024-001138 (which can be found at www.roarkip.com). This patent is one of a series of patents filed by Mr. Rapaport between 2009 to 2011which are fundamental to modern social networks.
The patent application at issue allows for the use of avatars online to interact with search bots and obtain information for a social media network while monitoring the attention level of the user. The Patent Office rejection contended that the claims were unpatentable under 35 U.S.C. §103 for obviousness over the prior art and under 35 U.S.C. §112, second paragraph, for indefiniteness. ROARK IP, working closely with Mr. Rapaport, prepared an appeal brief to address these rejections. After review, the PTAB found for Mr. Rapaport on all claims.
ROARK IP, located in Silicon Valley, works with independent inventors and small companies preparing and prosecuting patent applications in a broad range of technologies including software and the electrical arts. The firm provides patentability studies and opinions; right-to-use (non-infringement) studies and opinions; patent license preparation and negotiation; and patent sale agreements. The firm also prepares and prosecutes trademark applications. For more information on ROARK IP please go to www.roarkip.com.
