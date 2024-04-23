BlueConduit awarded Sourcewell contract for Water Service Line Inventory
ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueConduit is pleased to announce it has been awarded a contract from Sourcewell, a cooperative government procurement agency. The contract is for Water Service Line Inventory and Management Systems with Related Services and was awarded following a rigorous request for proposal process resulting in contracts that meet, or exceed, local procurement requirements.
Using an approved Sourcewell vendor allows agencies to save significant time and money by shortening the buying process, making it more efficient and streamlined. Agencies do not need to send out Request for Proposals (RFPs) or go through a bidding process, which can cause delays and hamper communities trying to improve services for their constituents.
“BlueConduit’s contract with Sourcewell provides participating members with access to a wide array of products and services related to water service line inventory and compliance management, and we are thrilled to be joined by our partners 120Water and Arcadis to offer these critical services,” said Kristy McGrath, VP of Sales and Strategy at BlueConduit. “For state agencies and local governments looking to meet the upcoming LCRR compliance deadline of Oct. 16, along with the forthcoming LCRI, the speed and flexibility that BlueConduit and its partners now bring to the procurement process is unmatched.”
“The requirements of the Lead and Copper Rule Revisions and Improvements put a burden on water utilities, and being able to utilize a contract like Sourcewell to procure innovative technologies like BlueConduit's predictive modeling and 120Water's digital platform will make it possible for utilities and state agencies to meet the current and future demands of water quality compliance while protecting public health," said Megan Glover, CEO of 120Water.
“The opportunity to offer our services and expertise through the Sourcewell procurement process aligns with our goal of accelerating a planet-positive future,” said Rebecca Slabaugh, Drinking Water Practice Lead at Arcadis. “We’re proud to partner with BlueConduit to ensure our communities save time and money completing necessary lead pipe inventory and replacement projects.”
Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization offering a cooperative purchasing program with more than 400 competitively solicited contracts to government, education, and nonprofit entities throughout North America. By utilizing Sourcewell contracts, participating agencies save time and money by capturing the buying power of more than 50,000 organizations. Participation is free and registration is available to all government and education entities.
“I’m thrilled to welcome the team from BlueConduit to Sourcewell,” said Mike Epsky, Senior Supplier Development Executive at Sourcewell. “We’re glad to have their solutions available to agencies through their Sourcewell contract and look forward to partnering with them for the next four years.”
BlueConduit’s contract with Sourcewell is in effect until April 2028. For more information, visit https://www.sourcewell-mn.gov/cooperative-purchasing/012524-abn.
Carrie Shunia
Using an approved Sourcewell vendor allows agencies to save significant time and money by shortening the buying process, making it more efficient and streamlined. Agencies do not need to send out Request for Proposals (RFPs) or go through a bidding process, which can cause delays and hamper communities trying to improve services for their constituents.
“BlueConduit’s contract with Sourcewell provides participating members with access to a wide array of products and services related to water service line inventory and compliance management, and we are thrilled to be joined by our partners 120Water and Arcadis to offer these critical services,” said Kristy McGrath, VP of Sales and Strategy at BlueConduit. “For state agencies and local governments looking to meet the upcoming LCRR compliance deadline of Oct. 16, along with the forthcoming LCRI, the speed and flexibility that BlueConduit and its partners now bring to the procurement process is unmatched.”
“The requirements of the Lead and Copper Rule Revisions and Improvements put a burden on water utilities, and being able to utilize a contract like Sourcewell to procure innovative technologies like BlueConduit's predictive modeling and 120Water's digital platform will make it possible for utilities and state agencies to meet the current and future demands of water quality compliance while protecting public health," said Megan Glover, CEO of 120Water.
“The opportunity to offer our services and expertise through the Sourcewell procurement process aligns with our goal of accelerating a planet-positive future,” said Rebecca Slabaugh, Drinking Water Practice Lead at Arcadis. “We’re proud to partner with BlueConduit to ensure our communities save time and money completing necessary lead pipe inventory and replacement projects.”
Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization offering a cooperative purchasing program with more than 400 competitively solicited contracts to government, education, and nonprofit entities throughout North America. By utilizing Sourcewell contracts, participating agencies save time and money by capturing the buying power of more than 50,000 organizations. Participation is free and registration is available to all government and education entities.
“I’m thrilled to welcome the team from BlueConduit to Sourcewell,” said Mike Epsky, Senior Supplier Development Executive at Sourcewell. “We’re glad to have their solutions available to agencies through their Sourcewell contract and look forward to partnering with them for the next four years.”
BlueConduit’s contract with Sourcewell is in effect until April 2028. For more information, visit https://www.sourcewell-mn.gov/cooperative-purchasing/012524-abn.
Carrie Shunia
BlueConduit
carrie@blueconduit.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn