Howard University College of Nursing & Allied Health Sciences Dean Honored by National Academies of Practice

WASHINGTON - Gina S. Brown, dean of Howard University’s College of Nursing & Allied Health Sciences, was recently elevated to the esteemed status of Distinguished Fellow of the National Academies of Practice (NAP) in Nursing. This recognition underscores Brown’s exceptional contributions to the field and her dedication to advancing interprofessional care.

Membership as a Distinguished Fellow in NAP is an honor reserved for individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievements and leadership within their profession. Dean Brown's exemplary career and commitment to excellence have earned her the respect and admiration of her colleagues in NAP.

"I am deeply honored to be recognized as a Distinguished Fellow of the National Academies of Practice," said Brown, Ph.D., MSA, RN. "This distinction is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire Howard University College of Nursing & Allied Health Sciences community. I look forward to contributing to the important work of NAP and collaborating with fellow healthcare professionals to drive positive change in our field."

Brown's induction into the 2024 fellowship class was celebrated at the annual conferences’ black-tie dinner of the National Academies of Practice held in Jacksonville, Fla., last month. At the ceremony, Dean Brown was given the distinctive NAP medallion for her outstanding contributions to nursing.

The College of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences (CNAHS) at Howard University is dedicated to educating healthcare professionals as well as developing future leaders who will impact the delivery of quality healthcare globally. The college offers nationally recognized, accredited programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels to a diverse and international student population.

