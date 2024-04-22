Conference | Mixed
Learning and Collaborating: Driving Toward the Future of Quality
- Date:
- August 21 - 23, 2024
- Day1:
- - ET
- Day2:
- - ET
- Day3:
- - ET
Location
Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center
5701 Marinelli Road
Rockville, MD 20852
The FDA Compounding Quality Center of Excellence will host its fifth Annual Conference. Participants can attend this free, hybrid conference in person at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, and virtually.
This conference provides an opportunity for outsourcing facilities and others to learn and build networks to help the industry improve the quality of compounded drugs for patients who need them.
Agenda (PDF - 162 KB)
Conference Highlights
- In-depth sessions sharing various perspectives on quality, topics related to current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) requirements and leveraging knowledge and building partnerships for the future.
- Virtual pre-conference session on developing a new outsourcing facility on Monday, August 19, 2024, from 2 to 5 p.m. ET.
- In-person attendees will enjoy networking opportunities and exclusive content, including top Form FDA 483 observations, FDA updates and Q&A with FDA leaders.
- Conference attendees are eligible for free continuing education credits. Details about continuing education credits will be provided after registration.
Who Should Attend
- Outsourcing facilities—management and staff
- Compounders interested in becoming outsourcing facilities
- State pharmacy regulators
- Suppliers of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and other materials and supplies to outsourcing facilities
- Customers of outsourcing facilities (hospitals, clinics, ambulatory centers, group purchasing organizations)
- Consultants focused on outsourcing facilities and compounding pharmacies
Questions? Contact CompoundingQualityCoE@fda.hhs.gov.