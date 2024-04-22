On This Page

Date: August 21 - 23, 2024 Day1: Wed, Aug 21 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM ET Day2: Thu, Aug 22 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM ET Day3: Fri, Aug 23 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Location

Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center

5701 Marinelli Road

Rockville, MD 20852

The FDA Compounding Quality Center of Excellence will host its fifth Annual Conference. Participants can attend this free, hybrid conference in person at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, and virtually.

This conference provides an opportunity for outsourcing facilities and others to learn and build networks to help the industry improve the quality of compounded drugs for patients who need them.

Agenda (PDF - 162 KB)

Conference Highlights

In-depth sessions sharing various perspectives on quality, topics related to current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) requirements and leveraging knowledge and building partnerships for the future.

Virtual pre-conference session on developing a new outsourcing facility on Monday, August 19, 2024, from 2 to 5 p.m. ET.

In-person attendees will enjoy networking opportunities and exclusive content, including top Form FDA 483 observations, FDA updates and Q&A with FDA leaders.

Conference attendees are eligible for free continuing education credits. Details about continuing education credits will be provided after registration.

Who Should Attend

Outsourcing facilities—management and staff

Compounders interested in becoming outsourcing facilities

State pharmacy regulators

Suppliers of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and other materials and supplies to outsourcing facilities

Customers of outsourcing facilities (hospitals, clinics, ambulatory centers, group purchasing organizations)

Consultants focused on outsourcing facilities and compounding pharmacies

Questions? Contact CompoundingQualityCoE@fda.hhs.gov.