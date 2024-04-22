Call for Participation: African World Heritage Day 5 May 2024

In harmony with the African Union's theme of the year for 2024, “Educate and Skill Africa for the 21st Century,” the African World Heritage Fund (AWHF) invites African States Parties (particularly heritage professionals and institutions, civil society organisations, local communities and the youth) to participate in the celebration of the nineth edition of this international day under the theme “Safeguarding Africa’s Heritage through Education”.

To maximize the scope and visibility of these African World Heritage Day celebrations, we kindly request that you share with the AWHF information about the programmes and activities that you are planning to implement to mark African World Heritage Day this year. The African World Heritage Fund will gladly profile your event on the Fund’s website and social media platforms. Please send any relevant information via email to Ms. Precious Mothiba (preciousm@dbsa.org) by no later than 26 April 2024.

Kindly download the Call for Participation below with suggested list of activities and topics for this year’s celebrations of African World Heritage Day for your attention and wide dissemination through your networks.



Download Call for Participation



Thank you for helping to make the celebrations of African World Heritage Day across Africa a very vibrant and memorable one.