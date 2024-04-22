VSSL Agency Proudly Supports I Love a Clean San Diego as Silver Sponsor for Creek to Bay and Coastal Cleanup Day Events
ILACSD is delighted to welcome VSSL Agency as a Silver sponsor for our Creek to Bay and Coastal Cleanup Day events. Their generous support underscores their commitment to environmental sustainability.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of Earth Day and in a commitment to environmental stewardship, VSSL Agency, a full-service creative digital marketing agency located in San Diego, is stoked to announce its partnership with I Love a Clean San Diego (ILACSD) as a Silver sponsor for the Creek to Bay and Coastal Cleanup Day events.
The VSSL crew has always had an interest in supporting local non-profits and giving back through volunteer opportunities and donations. The agency joined 1% for the Planet last year as a way to supercharge this focus on positive change. Through this sponsorship, VSSL Agency reaffirms its dedication to supporting initiatives that promote environmental consciousness and community engagement.
“We are excited to join forces with I Love a Clean San Diego for these impactful events,” said David Tillson, Principal at VSSL Agency. “At VSSL, we believe in the power of collective action and are committed to contributing to the well-being of our planet. By supporting the Creek to Bay Cleanup and Coastal Cleanup Days, we aim to inspire others to take an active role in preserving our environment for future generations.”
The Creek to Bay and Coastal Cleanup Days are annual events organized by ILACSD, aimed at mobilizing volunteers to remove trash and debris from local creeks, rivers, beaches, and bays across San Diego County. In 2023, Creek to Bay volunteers diverted nearly 50 tons of litter and debris from communities across the county. These events play a crucial role in fostering environmental awareness, promoting community involvement, and protecting marine and terrestrial ecosystems.
“ILACSD is delighted to welcome VSSL Agency as a Silver sponsor for our Creek to Bay and Coastal Cleanup Day events,” said Steve Morris, Executive Director at ILACSD. “Their generous support underscores their commitment to environmental sustainability and demonstrates the positive impact that businesses can have when they prioritize corporate social responsibility. Together, we can make a significant difference in keeping our communities clean and healthy.”
VSSL Agency encourages individuals, businesses, and organizations to join them in supporting ILACSD’s upcoming Coastal Cleanup Day event, taking place on Saturday, September 21. Together, let us unite in the spirit of Earth Day to protect and preserve our precious natural resources.
About VSSL Agency
VSSL Agency is a full-service creative digital marketing agency located in San Diego. VSSL builds brands, invents campaigns, and creates websites for growth-oriented B2B businesses who are ready to expand their digital future. With VSSL’s brand-first approach, companies can stand out in their market, attract the right customers, gain maximum value, and deliver bold digital marketing experiences that will drive sustained growth for long-term success. For more information, visit vsslagency.com.
About I Love a Clean San Diego
Celebrating 70 years in 2024, I Love A Clean San Diego (ILACSD) is an environmental nonprofit supporting residents and businesses of San Diego County. ILACSD was founded in 1954 as the San Diego War Against Litter Committee (WALC), in the 1970s, “I Love A Clean San Diego” became the slogan for the organization’s anti-litter campaign, and in 1980, it became the organization’s name. Over the last seven decades, ILACSD has since evolved into the nonprofit it is today, providing programs that go far beyond litter cleanups and serve as environmental catalysts. Our programs inspire and empower San Diegans to be environmental and waste-free living leaders in their communities. For more information, to volunteer, or to make a gift, visit CleanSD.org or call (619) 291-0103. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
