THE POLICY CIRCLE ANNOUNCES OUTREACH & LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVE FOR ENTREPRENEURIAL WOMEN
The program will focus on empowering and training female entrepreneurs and small business owners to engage in public policy and civic leadership opportunities.
This program seeks to provide these entrepreneurial women with the tools they need to take the next step in their journey to becoming civic leaders in their own communities.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today The Policy Circle, a Dallas-based 501c(3) non-partisan organization, announced the launch of a new initiative focused on empowering and training female entrepreneurs and small business owners to engage in public policy and civic leadership opportunities. The national initiative will identify and recruit hundreds of women from various industries and backgrounds to participate in the Civic Leadership Engagement Roadmap (CLER), The Policy Circle's three-month virtual program. The Policy Circle has hired an experienced small business owner, Jillian Ryan, to be the 2024 Entrepreneur Outreach Fellow, who will spearhead the effort.
— Stacy Blakeley, CEO of The Policy Circle
“Thanks to the generous support of the Peter Bowe and Barbara Stewart Foundation, The Policy Circle will be expanding our outreach to incorporate a focus on female entrepreneurs. We recognize the unique role that women play in creating jobs, running businesses, and leading innovative companies,” said Stacy Blakeley, CEO of The Policy Circle. “This program seeks to provide these entrepreneurial women with the tools they need to take the next step in their journey to becoming civic leaders in their own communities.”
The new initiative is a part of The Policy Circle’s Civic Leadership Engagement Roadmap (CLER) which features one-on-one coaching, peer groups, networking opportunities, and action-oriented activities designed to build solid connections with local policy leaders and decision-makers. In the three years since launching, CLER has demonstrated a significant impact in propelling hundreds of participants into leadership roles such as elected officials, serving on task forces/commissions, and mobilizing initiatives that improve the lives of all community members.
Civic leadership is essential for fostering a supportive environment for small businesses and entrepreneurs, acting as a catalyst for economic growth and community development. Women entrepreneurs and business leaders play a pivotal role in shaping policies that drive economic progress. The Policy Circle's initiative, integrated into the CLER program, is designed to enhance the civic knowledge of women leaders, ignite their potential as civic influencers, and underscore the importance of civic engagement in achieving professional success.
If you would like to inquire about our fellowship and entrepreneur initiative, please visit www.thepolicycircle.org/entrepreneur or contact Jillian at outreach@thepolicycircle.org.
###
About The Policy Circle
The Policy Circle is a 501(c)3, non-partisan, grassroots organization that informs, equips, and connects women to be more impactful citizens. With more than 13,000 community members in 45 states, The Policy Circle is a trusted source of information for a thriving network of civic-minded women. We equip this growing community with reliable content, authentic relationships, robust programming, and effective training for women in every stage and phase of their civic leadership journey. To learn more, become a member, or make a donation, visit www.thepolicycircle.org.
About Bowe Stewart Foundation
The Peter Bowe and Barbara Stewart Foundation, founded by Peter Bowe and Barbara Stewart, funds organizations that share their goals of strengthening civic education and closing the opportunity gap. The Foundation’s primary focus is increasing understanding and appreciation of our American civic heritage. The Foundation’s secondary focus is closing the opportunity gap by supporting organizations that emphasize education, training, and work experience. Learn more at www.bowestewartfoundation.com.
Sara Hill, Director of People and Leadership Development
The Policy Circle
+1 408-705-5654
Shill@thepolicycircle.org