Dear Friends and Colleagues,

Passover, or Pesach in Hebrew, begins at sundown today. Pesach commemorates the Israelites being freed from slavery in Egypt. Pesach is one of the most sacred and widely observed holidays in the Jewish religion. To all those in our OPWDD community who celebrate, we wish you a Happy Passover.

Sincerely,

Kerri E. Neifeld 
Commissioner

