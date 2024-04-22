Submit Release
Premier Appoints Barbara Adams as Justice Minister, Attorney General

CANADA, April 22 - Premier Tim Houston announced a change to cabinet today, April 22.

Barbara Adams has been appointed as Minister of Justice and Attorney General. She will retain her portfolio as Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care.

“Barbara has been doing an excellent job as Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care, bringing passion, empathy and determination to the role,” said Premier Houston. “I know that she will bring those same qualities to the Department of Justice as we work to improve the system and implement the recommendations of the Mass Casualty Commission.”

The appointment has been approved by the Lieutenant-Governor and is effective immediately. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Government House in Halifax today.

