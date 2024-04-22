- Docket Number:
- FDA-1999-D-0002
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
Multiple layers of safeguards, including donor screening and testing, are used to reduce the risk of transmitting infection through blood transfusion. However, a person may donate blood early in infection, during the period when the viral marker is not detectable by a screening test, but the infectious agent is present in the donor’s blood (the “window period”). For example, if an individual donates blood on a number of occasions and each donation tests nonreactive for antibody to HCV, but the donor returns and tests repeatedly reactive for antibody to HCV at a later date, prior collections from such a donor could be at increased risk for transmitting HCV.
