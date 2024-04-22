READ E-Newsletter – April 2024

|
|
|
|
|
Aloha,
Welcome to this quarter's newsletter from the Research and Economic Division (READ) of the Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism (DBEDT).
In our first issue, we set the stage with an in-depth exploration of several key sectors that are pivotal to our state's economy. Since our last issue, in addition to READ's ongoing reports on tourism and labor, we have also developed several special economic reports related to Hawai'i's film and creative industries, affordable housing, quality of life indicators, and more.
Your feedback is invaluable to us. It not only enriches our work but also ensures that our research is as relevant and impactful as possible. Please continue to engage with us, share your thoughts, and suggest areas you think warrant further exploration.
Mahalo for your support and interest in READ's work. If you are interested in our data and analyses, you can sign up to be on the list so that we can send you the data and reports when they are released.
Warm regards,
Dr. Eugene Tian
Chief State Economist, Research and Economic Analysis Division
Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism
|
|
|
Monthly Economic Indicators (MEI)
The monthly report includes state and individual county data on the labor force and unemployment, wage and salary jobs, general fund tax revenue, building permits, single-family and condo resales, and visitor arrivals.
2024 1st Quarter Statistical & Economic Report (QSER)
This comprehensive forecast and report, released on March 6, examines economic conditions and outlook for the State and the individual counties, covering the labor market, income and prices, tax revenues, tourism, construction, and other key areas.
|
|
Cost-Benefit and Fiscal Impact Analysis of Hawai‘i's Film Tax Credit in 2022 - February 2024
The $333.7 million in qualified film production expenditures spent in 2022 are estimated to have increased Hawai‘i’s gross domestic product by $161.5 to $259.8 million, increased earnings by $99.9 to $159.2 million, and resulted in state tax revenues of $24.7 to $35.2 million.
The Impacts of the Film Industry on 2022 Tourism in Hawai‘i - February 2024
Approximately 12.7% of all visitors to the state in 2022 were motivated at least in part to visit due to television programs and movies filmed in Hawai‘i or participated in a television program and movie filming location tour. One billion dollars in visitor spending associated with television and movie filming in Hawai‘i generated $1,163.5 million in gross domestic product, $543.6 million in earnings, and $121.6 million in state tax revenues.
Hawaiʻi Housing Demand: 2025-2035 - March 2024
Under current market conditions, projected increases in Hawai‘i's population will result in the need for 2,482 to 4,112 housing units, or an average of 3,297 housing units, per year between 2025 and 2035. This does not include "pent-up" housing demand or demand from households seeking a new home but cannot currently afford one.
Maui Data Update
A dashboard presenting data on multiple aspects of Maui’s economic recovery, updated weekly.
Defining and Measuring Housing Affordability in the State of Hawai‘i, February 2024
This report summarizes the literature on the definition and measures of housing affordability, quantifies Hawai‘i housing affordability during the past decade, identifies and analyzes factors influencing housing affordability in Hawai‘i, and addresses issues affecting housing affordability in Hawai‘i.
The Economic Impact of Domestic Out-of-State Students in Hawai‘i, March 2024
This report analyzes the economic impact of annual spending by out-of-state students studying in Hawai‘i. It includes the impact of out-of-state student spending on economic output, tax revenue, household income, and employment.
Hawaiʻi’s Quality of Life Indicators (QOL) – 2009 -2024, March 2024
This report analyzes Hawai‘i’s quality of life across various indicators including economic, education, health, housing, social, and other indicators related to quality of life. Indicators are listed and compared for the nation, the state, and respective counties.
Marine Cargo and Waterborne Commerce in Hawai‘i’s Economy: Update Report, March 2024
This report analyzes the volume of inbound and outbound marine cargo shipped to and from Hawai‘i by commodity. The report also analyzes interisland marine cargo within the state.
Hawai‘i’s Creative Industries: Update Report, March 2024
This report analyzes the economic performance of the creative industries sector for the state and respective counties. It also covers associated industries listed by the NAICS code and job growth for each industry.
|
|
Monthly Visitor Statistics
Monthly reports identify preliminary visitor characteristics, expenditures, and statewide air seat data, focusing on the top four major marketing areas (U.S. West, U.S. East, Japan, and Canada) and Other Asia, Europe, Oceania, and Latin America. Separate reports detail data and trends by island.
2023 4th Quarter Visitor Satisfaction & Activity Report
This assesses visitor satisfaction quarterly and annually across eight key markets (U.S. West, U.S. East, Japan, Canada, Oceania, South Korea, and China), providing insights into their experiences while traveling to Hawaiʻi.
2023 VSAT Report 4th Quarter
2023 VSAT Infographic 4th Quarter
Infrastructure Reports
Weekly, monthly, and quarterly updates, which include data on air seat capacity outlook, hotel performance, and timeshare and vacation rental performance.
Scheduled Air Seats and Flights March-May (2024, 2023, 2019)
Hawai‘i Hotel Performance PDF - 02-2024
Hawai‘i Timeshare Quarterly Survey Year End 2023
February 2024 Hawai‘i Vacation Rental Performance
Travel Trend Reports
Weekly and monthly overviews of air capacity trends, traveler profiles, brand health by market, and traveler sentiment.
ForwardKeys HI Performance Outlook - 03/25/2024
US Traveler Profiles - February 2024
Hawai‘i Brand Health Trends - 03/25/2024
Responsible Travelers Segment for United States - 03/25/2024
|
|
February 2024 Labor Statistics
Monthly estimates of the Civilian Labor Force, Employment, and Unemployment. The Unemployment Rates for the state, counties, and islands of Hawaiʻi are revised annually.
|
|
Area Profiles (GIS maps)
Interactive maps for census tracts, state legislative districts, and counties. Includes 2022 5-year ACS data profiles for each geographic area. The profiles include data for age, race, and sex, unemployment and poverty, education, language spoken at home, housing characteristics, and incomes and rents.
Agriculture Dashboard
Updated with data from the 2022 Census of Agriculture. Data include the number of farms, sales of agricultural products, land use, and hired farm labor. Data are available for the state and counties.
Population Dashboard
Includes county population estimates from the Vintage 2023 Population Estimates and revised estimates for 2020 through 2022.
Language Use Dashboard
Detailed languages spoken at home and non-English language speaker profiles, with data updated from the 2022 5-year ACS data.
County Population Estimates
Highlights and data tables added for vintage 2023 Population Estimates.
1990 to 2022 County Report
This report presents annual statistics on social, business, and economic trends for the State and each of its four counties from 1990 to 2022.
|
|
READ also maintains various dashboards updated daily, weekly, monthly, or annually, depending on data availability. Visit the dashboard page on our website for a complete list of subjects.
READ’s two interactive data platforms allow users to customize and download required datasets.
Economic Data Warehouse – Covers a wide range of economic indicators and can be filtered by frequency, date range, and area.
Tourism Data Warehouse – Includes visitor trends and characteristics, air seats to the islands, spending patterns, and hotel performance.
|