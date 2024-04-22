Senator Singleton Hosting Workshops to Help Families With FAFSA Application

(WESTAMPTON) – State Senator Troy Singleton will partner with the Higher Education Student Assistance Authority to help families complete the FAFSA form. The two FAFSA workshops will be held on Monday, April 29 and Monday, May 13 from 5:30 to 8:30 PM at the Burlington County Library, 5 Pioneer Blvd. in Westampton.

The Senator’s Office and HESAA representatives will hold two workshops to assist students and their families with the completion of their FAFSA applications. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own laptops and devices if possible. Anyone interested in attending one of these workshops must RSVP because space is limited: https://www.troysingleton.com/senator_troy_singleton_and_hesaa_fafsa_workshop

“I am excited to assist students and their families here in Burlington County with the completion of their FAFSA applications,” said Singleton, who has a strong history of supporting policies that promote the accessibility and availability of financial aid. “It is our intention, that by bringing HESAA directly to our local communities, we will help make the process easier and less intimidating to families who are not familiar with the form.”

Singleton has hosted three other FAFSA workshops in 2024 to help families file for financial aid. These events are part of the Senator’s ongoing commitment to bringing government services directly to the communities which he represents. Most recently, he hosted “HERstory” a panel event on the mental health needs of female veterans. Later this month, he will also be hosting a small business seminar bringing various state and county resources together. In the past, he has also hosted ANCHOR property tax relief outreach events, Mobile MVC events, as well as dozens of community service activities.

HESAA’s mission is to provide students and families with financial and informational resources for students to pursue their education beyond high school. Learn more at www.hesaa.org.