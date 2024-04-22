CBS News president to give keynote address at Cronkite School’s spring convocation

Ingrid Ciprián-Matthews, president of CBS News, will serve as the keynote speaker at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication spring 2024 convocation. The convocation will take place at 9 a.m. Friday, May 10, at Desert Financial Arena.

Ciprián-Matthews is an accomplished senior news leader who has guided CBS News’ operations — from recruiting and developing on-and-off-air talent to covering major news events such as the Israel–Hamas conflict, the Russia–Ukraine war, the COVID-19 pandemic, presidential elections and numerous breaking news stories.

She was named president of CBS News in August 2023 and is the first Latina and second woman in the company’s history to lead the network’s news operation.

Graduation at ASU Find more details about graduation including parking and the clear-bag policy at graduation.asu.edu.

Ciprián-Matthews previously served as executive vice president of newsgathering, during which she oversaw the domestic and international bureaus. Prior to that position, she worked as executive vice president and CBS News Washington bureau chief, leading the network’s coverage of the 2020 presidential campaign and the CBS News Decision Desk.

She has also served as executive vice president of strategic professional development and executive vice president of news administration, a role in which she coordinated day-to-day news coverage.

“Ingrid Ciprián-Matthews is a trailblazing news executive who has led coverage of some of the biggest stories of this generation while helping to shape the culture and careers of numerous journalists at CBS News,” said Cronkite School Dean Battinto L. Batts Jr. “We are honored to have her share her remarkable journey and experiences with our students.”

“It’s a distinct honor to join the students as they reach this milestone,” said Ciprián-Matthews. “This is a pivotal time in our industry, and the public’s need for journalists who are well trained to tell stories with context, accuracy and precision has never been greater. Those are the journalists who will make a difference and, at the same time, will have the most satisfying jobs in the world.”

Her other previous roles include foreign editor, senior broadcast producer for “CBS Evening News,” senior producer for CBS News’ foreign coverage, deputy bureau chief for the CBS News London bureau and senior broadcast producer for CBS News’ morning broadcasts.

She started at the network in 1993 as a senior producer for live news segments for the morning news.

Prior to joining CBS News, Ciprián-Matthews was the managing editor of CNN’s New York bureau and a field producer, assignment manager and assignment editor for CNN.

She began her career as a general assignment reporter for the National Public Radio Spanish-language news program “Enfoque Nacional.”

An Emmy Award-winning journalist, Ciprián-Matthews has received numerous honors throughout her career, including the Alfred I. duPont Award for CBS News’ coverage of the Newtown tragedy, the National Association of Hispanic Journalists’ Presidential Award of Impact and the Radio Television Digital News Association’s First Amendment Award.

In addition, she has held high-profile leadership positions for the International Women’s Media Foundation, News Leaders Association (formerly the American Society of News Editors and Associated Press Media Editors), the Freedom Forum Institute’s Power Shift Project and the Paramount Veterans Network Advisory Council.

Ciprián-Matthews graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Barnard College in 1981 and received her master’s degree in journalism from New York University in 1984. She was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.