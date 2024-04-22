New child care centre opens at former Kamloops school

CANADA, April 22 - Kamloops families are benefiting from 72 new child care spaces at the former site of Happyvale Elementary school, providing more options in the North Shore and Brocklehurst neighbourhoods.

“This new child care centre in Kamloops will be life-changing for families so children can get rich early learning experiences as well as helping meet community needs,” said Mitzi Dean, Minister of State for Child Care. “Access to reliable, quality and inclusive care is so important for children to thrive.”

The Province, with federal government support, has partnered with School District 73 (SD73) to build the child care centre on the grounds of the former Happyvale school, now the Twin Rivers Learning Centre, through $2.8 million from the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund. The fund is supported by provincial investments and federal funding under the 2021-22 to 2025-26 Canada-British Columbia Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement. The new centre offers child care for children up to age five.

“This new child care centre at Happyvale Elementary will help 72 families in Kamloops by offering them affordable, high-quality, and inclusive early learning and child care,” said Jenna Sudds, federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development. “This is another important step towards our goal of creating 30,000 new spaces in British Columbia, and 250,000 spaces across Canada. Our government will continue to work with the government of British Columbia to ensure access to our Canada-wide early learning and child care system is a reality for all families.”

School districts throughout B.C. are partnering with the Province to create much-needed child care spaces. Having more options on school grounds and in their neighbourhoods makes it easier for families to streamline daily routines and reduces stress.

This is the second child care centre SD73 has developed on school grounds. The other is at Ralph Bell Elementary in the Valleyview area.

“The board of education is focused on how to continue to meet child care needs of families in our district,” said Heather Grieve, board chair, SD73. “We have had success with our new child care centre at Ralph Bell and look forward to opening up 72 new child care spaces in the Happyvale Child Care Centre, both operated by Inquiring Little Minds.”

Since 2018, through the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund, more than 34,000 new licensed child care spaces have been funded for creation in B.C., with more than 1,000 of these in and around Kamloops.

The Province and the Government of Canada invested more than $260 million in 2023 to fund new licensed child care spaces in high-need areas throughout B.C.

Learn More:

For information about the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund, visit: https://gov.bc.ca/childcare/newspacesfund

For information about ChildCareBC, visit: https://gov.bc.ca/childcare

For more information about spaces and availabilities at both the Happyvale and Ralph Bell locations, visit: https://ilmeducationcenter.com or email inquiringlittleminds@gmail.com