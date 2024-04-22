2024 minimum wage increases confirmed

CANADA, April 22 - Increases to the upcoming minimum wage rates for 2024 have been confirmed through an order in council, following legislative changes that ensure these wages keep pace with inflation.

On June 1, 2024, B.C.’s lowest-paid workers will get a pay raise, when the general minimum wage increases from $16.75 to $17.40 per hour. This represents a 3.9% increase, consistent with B.C.’s average rate of inflation in 2023.

The alternate minimum rates, for residential caretakers, live-in home-support workers and camp leaders, will receive the same 3.9% increase on June 1. On Dec. 31, 2024, the minimum piece rates for 15 hand-harvested crops will also increase by the same percentage.

In February 2024, government introduced changes to the Employment Standards Act to guarantee that future increases to all minimum rates will be automatically determined by the previous year’s average inflation rate for B.C. This will provide certainty and predictability for workers and employers. Minimum-wage earners will be able to count on increases that align with the rate of inflation.

Most minimum wage rates will increase on June 1 of each year, except for the minimum agricultural piece rates that will increase on Dec. 31 of each year to ensure crop producers will not have to adjust wages in the middle of the harvesting season.

The changes align with government priorities to help lift more people out of poverty, make life more affordable and build a strong and fair economy for B.C.

For more information about B.C.’s minimum wages, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/employment-business/employment-standards-advice/employment-standards/wages/minimum-wage