Adwanted USA and GaleForce Digital Technologies Collaborate to Enhance Media Planning and Buying Experience
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adwanted USA and GaleForce Digital Technologies, Inc., have announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration brings together the campaign creation software, AdwOne and data services, SRDS, flagship product of Adwanted USA, with GaleForceMedia, the premier media planning and buying solution from GaleForce Digital Technologies’ suite of services. This alliance aims to equip subscribers of both platforms with advanced tools and insights, enhancing their ability to refine media strategies and improve return on investment.
AdwOne now offers its subscribers access to the GaleForceMedia buying platform, streamlining the management process. The addition of GaleForceMedia enriches the AdwOne platform by seamlessly integrating solutions for ordering, accounting, invoicing, reconciliation and posting, thereby enhancing overall functionality and user experience. SRDS provides comprehensive media planning and buying information at the start of the media planning process, seamlessly integrating with AdwOne and now, GaleForce Digital.
GaleForceMedia subscribers will have the option of subscribing to SRDS’ vast catalog of media data, directly within the GaleForceMedia platform. This integration provides users with an expansive range of media planning and buying information at their fingertips, offering insights into a broad spectrum of advertising opportunities. With this enhanced access, subscribers can make more informed decisions, tailoring their media strategies to better meet campaign goals and audience needs.
Heather Petaccio, CEO of Adwanted USA, highlights the partnership’s unique value, stating, "AdwOne provides a tried-and-true, comprehensive campaign planning tool to a larger audience. Marketers and agencies now have the ability to consolidate all ad spend in a single tool to optimize time. This newly combined offering delivers several key benefits for users, especially those managing multichannel campaigns.”
"This integration is designed to provide our users with a richer understanding of the media landscape, enabling more strategic and informed buying decisions,” says Jen Williams, Vice President of Product & Development for GaleForce Digital Technologies. “We believe this partnership will significantly benefit our subscribers and that it reflects our continuing commitment to delivering innovative solutions.”
About Gale Force Digital Technologies, Inc.
Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, GaleForce Digital Technologies has been at the forefront of media planning and buying software development since 2014. With products like GaleForceMedia, the company continually innovates to meet the dynamic needs of the advertising and marketing industries, helping clients achieve their campaign goals with greater efficiency and effectiveness.
About Adwanted USA
As a leading provider of software, data, and information services for the media industry, Adwanted USA offers solutions that enhance the media planning and buying process. With its flagship data product SRDS, Adwanted USA delivers comprehensive and efficient tools for integrating digital and traditional media into audience-first buying practices, supporting agencies, brands and publishers in achieving optimal advertising outcomes.
Kevin Fyffe
AdwOne now offers its subscribers access to the GaleForceMedia buying platform, streamlining the management process. The addition of GaleForceMedia enriches the AdwOne platform by seamlessly integrating solutions for ordering, accounting, invoicing, reconciliation and posting, thereby enhancing overall functionality and user experience. SRDS provides comprehensive media planning and buying information at the start of the media planning process, seamlessly integrating with AdwOne and now, GaleForce Digital.
GaleForceMedia subscribers will have the option of subscribing to SRDS’ vast catalog of media data, directly within the GaleForceMedia platform. This integration provides users with an expansive range of media planning and buying information at their fingertips, offering insights into a broad spectrum of advertising opportunities. With this enhanced access, subscribers can make more informed decisions, tailoring their media strategies to better meet campaign goals and audience needs.
Heather Petaccio, CEO of Adwanted USA, highlights the partnership’s unique value, stating, "AdwOne provides a tried-and-true, comprehensive campaign planning tool to a larger audience. Marketers and agencies now have the ability to consolidate all ad spend in a single tool to optimize time. This newly combined offering delivers several key benefits for users, especially those managing multichannel campaigns.”
"This integration is designed to provide our users with a richer understanding of the media landscape, enabling more strategic and informed buying decisions,” says Jen Williams, Vice President of Product & Development for GaleForce Digital Technologies. “We believe this partnership will significantly benefit our subscribers and that it reflects our continuing commitment to delivering innovative solutions.”
About Gale Force Digital Technologies, Inc.
Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, GaleForce Digital Technologies has been at the forefront of media planning and buying software development since 2014. With products like GaleForceMedia, the company continually innovates to meet the dynamic needs of the advertising and marketing industries, helping clients achieve their campaign goals with greater efficiency and effectiveness.
About Adwanted USA
As a leading provider of software, data, and information services for the media industry, Adwanted USA offers solutions that enhance the media planning and buying process. With its flagship data product SRDS, Adwanted USA delivers comprehensive and efficient tools for integrating digital and traditional media into audience-first buying practices, supporting agencies, brands and publishers in achieving optimal advertising outcomes.
Kevin Fyffe
GaleForce Digital Technologies
+ +1 561-688-8155
pr@galeforcedigital.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn