Governor Cooper Celebrates Earth Day on Blue Ridge Parkway

NORTH CAROLINA, April 22 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCDNCR) Secretary Reid Wilson celebrated Earth Day by visiting the Blue Ridge Parkway in Buncombe County. They were joined by the National Park Service and state conservation leaders.

“The Blue Ridge Parkway is one of our state’s most prominent places to experience our natural beauty, and an excellent place to celebrate Earth Day,” said Governor Cooper. “We are more committed than ever to leave North Carolina better than we found it and to preserve and protect the planet for our children, grandchildren and the generations to come.”

“North Carolina’s public lands, including our incredible state and national parks, are worth celebrating today and every day,” said Secretary Wilson. “This Earth Day, we honor our state’s commitment to environmental protection under the leadership of Governor Cooper with the help of our strong conservation community.”

Governor Cooper and Secretary Wilson were joined by Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout at Craggy Gardens for the event, which also coincided with National Park Week (April 20 to April 28). The Blue Ridge Parkway was the most visited national park unit in the country in 2023 with nearly 16 million annual visitors. The Parkway has an economic impact of $1.3 billon on local economies.

Under Governor Cooper’s leadership, North Carolina is leading the way to a clean energy economy while protecting our environment. The state has purchased 120,000 acres for natural and working lands preservation during Governor Cooper’s term. In February, he signed the boldest environmental protection order in the state’s history, Executive Order 305, setting statewide goals to conserve one million acres of forests and wetlands, restore one million acres of forests and wetlands, and plant one million urban trees.

