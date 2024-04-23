Brides Names Camp Hideaway in Its Top 10 Best Destination Wedding Venues in the United States
Fredericksburg Location Gets National Attention for Its Scenic Locale, Onsite Lodging, Views and Nearby AttractionsFREDERICKSBURG, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Camp Hideaway, a family-owned Texas Hill Country hospitality group with two picturesque venues, has been named a top 10 wedding venue destination in the U.S. by Brides, one of the country’s most trusted wedding sources. The prestigious mention was published in the magazine’s fall wedding destination edition.
Brides considered wedding venue qualities such as scenery, accommodations and amenities, and area attractions in its review. The publication selected Camp Hideaway Fredericksburg for its 25 acres of Texas Hill Country beauty with 360-degree views, on-site lodging that includes luxury glamping tents, al fresco event space, and proximity to the area’s most beloved attractions. Each year, hundreds of thousands of people visit the area to experience live music at Willy Nelson’s famed Luckenbach, hike Enchanted Rock State Park, sip wine from the dozens of nearby wineries, and shop antiques and dine in downtown Fredericksburg.
“We are thrilled Brides ranked us in the top 10 destination wedding venues in the country,” says Judson Sutherland, managing partner at Camp Hideaway. “We’ve put much thought into every detail of Camp Hideaway and are honored to be trusted by couples to host the most special day of their lives. Camp Hideaway Fredericksburg is our slice of heaven, and to have Brides recognize its beauty and uniqueness is incredible.”
Camp Hideaway offers two venue locations for weddings, retreats, corporate events, and getaways; one in Fredericksburg, about 80 miles west of Austin, and the other in Gruene, 45 miles south of Austin. The Fredericksburg location mentioned in Brides is just 10 minutes from the heart of the historic German town and offers sweeping Texas Hill Country views, a flexible 4,500 square-foot event space with outdoor patios, a variety of on-property lodging, a resort-style pool, and an experienced event staff.
Brides says guests can “expect to be wowed by the event space’s al fresco ambiance and 360-degree views of rambling countryside.” It also calls out the benefits of combining venue space with on-property lodging, saying, “Have your wedding party and immediate family post up in the on-side lodging.”
With recognition from Brides and The Knot, Camp Hideaway is attracting guests across the country who are seeking an authentic Texas experience.
About Camp Hideaway
Camp Hideaway offers rural venues where guests can experience the splendor and enchantment of the unique nature of the Texas Hill Country. With two different locales for weddings, corporate events, retreats, and getaways, Camp Hideaway guests can choose between panoramic views minutes outside of Fredericksburg or the charming, historic Gruene, a short drive from Austin. Each location provides expansive event space, ample indoor and outdoor amenities, well-appointed on-site lodging, and white-glove service. To learn more, visit camphideaway.com.
