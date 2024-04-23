Outcomes Rocket Teams up With Mary Beth Kingston, CNO to Promote Healthcare Safety Through Exclusive Podcast Series

Solutions to Workplace Violence Series on the Outcomes Rocket

DORADO, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Outcomes Rocket, a leading platform for healthcare insights and innovation, is excited to announce the launch of "Awareness and Solutions to Workplace Violence in Healthcare." This comprehensive seven-part podcast series explores various facets of workplace violence and their possible solutions in healthcare, including physical violence, intimidation, threats, sexual harassment, bullying, and incivility.The series aims to offer strategies for creating safer environments for healthcare providers and patients. It is hosted by esteemed healthcare leader Mary Beth Kingston, Executive Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at Advocate Health, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.“We want to use our platform to create awareness about critical issues like workplace violence so that we can work together toward a solution. Mary Beth is a thought leader on the topic and we’re delighted to have her lead this series as the host with other nurse leaders, physicians, and experts as guests,” says Saul Marquez, CEO of Outcomes Rocket."Creating a safe and healthy work environment for healthcare professionals and patients is crucial to providing the best possible care. This series on workplace violence in healthcare is a call to action for leaders and practitioners to recognize and address the issue. By sharing insights from experts in the field, we aim to provide actionable strategies and resources to improve safety and support healing," said Mary Beth Kingston.The series includes the following episodes:1. Tackling Workplace Violence in Healthcare with Mary Beth Kingston, CNO Advocate Health2. Combatting Bullying and Incivility in Healthcare with Renee Thompson, Founder and CEO of Healthy Workforce Institute3. Enhancing Safety with a Reporting Culture: Taking Action Against Violence in Healthcare with Karen Garvey, Vice President of Patient Safety and Clinical Risk Management at Parkland Health4. Exploring Threat Assessment Strategies in Healthcare Settings with Randy Stephan and Mark Concordia5. An Expert’s Advice on Building a Culture of Safety in Healthcare with Dr. Lynn Van Male6. From Challenges to Solutions: Fostering Well-being Amidst Workplace Violence with Milla Felder, Vice President for Well-being at Advocate Health7. The Alarming Surge of Community Violence and Its Healthcare Implications with Dr. Jason Stopyra"The podcast series provides essential perspectives and strategies to tackle workplace violence and enhance safety in healthcare settings," said Mary Beth Kingston. "We invite healthcare professionals and leaders to tune in and benefit from the expert insights provided."Renee Thompson, CEO and founder of the Healthy Workforce Institute, emphasized, "We've been using silence as a strategy for so many years. We must start speaking up and confronting disruptive behaviors when we see them. Organizations need to equip their leaders, especially frontline leaders, with the skills and tools they need to recognize disruptive behaviors, set behavioral expectations, confront bad behaviors, and hold people accountable."The last episode in the series was with Dr. Stopyra emphasizing the necessity of cultivating a strong safety culture within healthcare organizations: "It's important for us in healthcare to prioritize a safety culture rooted in our values, beliefs, and norms...and thereby improve our ability to take the best care of our patients so they can heal and be well."New episodes are added to the series periodically to continue advancing the conversation and solutions to this problem. To access the podcast series, to be considered as an upcoming expert in the series, or and to learn more about tackling violence in the workplace, visit the series page here. About Mary Beth Kingston:Mary Beth Kingston serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) at Advocate Health, based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She assumed this role following the merger of Atrium Health and Advocate Aurora Health, where she previously held similar positions for ten years. She served on the board of trustees of the American Hospital Association, and chaired its Hospitals Against Violence Advisory Board. A 2020 inductee into the American Academy of Nursing, Mary Beth holds a bachelor's degree in nursing from West Chester University, a master's from the University of Pennsylvania, and a PhD in health policy from the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia.About Outcomes Rocket:Outcomes Rocket is a leading healthcare podcast and marketing agency with a focus of transforming healthcare. Learn more about Outcomes Rocket here.

