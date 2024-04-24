Cars and Coffee Exposed launches Season 2 April 28 8PM EST on YouTube @carsandcoffeeexposed and PowerTube TV network

Cars and Coffee Exposed Host Chelsea Allen on-lcation in Scottsdale, AZ. Cars and Coffee Exposed on-location in Scottsdale, AZ Cars and Coffee Exposed Host Chelsea Allen is glam in a beautiful 1962 Corvette

Cars and Coffee Exposed Season 2 elevates its entertainment appeal with an exciting new format, new design and new locations for automotive streaming viewers.

The addition of extended interviews introduces our audience to private collectors and enhances the fascination and appreciation of vintage car shows to a new generation of auto enthusiasts” — Damien Harvey

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2023 DHG MOTO Producer Damien Harvey conceived of an event entertainment based streaming show, Cars and Coffee Exposed which would feature the best Cars and Coffee events in America. The concept was to reveal the “everyman” nature of these events which are more than just a gathering of car owners, but a coming together of communities who share a passion and appreciation for the automobile culture. A production team was assembled and Cars and Coffee Exposed produced ten, 15min episodes featuring massive Cars and Coffee Events in Palm Beach, FL, Knoxville, TN, and Augusta, GA.

2024: A new look, new format, new locations.

Building on the momentum and experience from 2023, Cars and Coffee Exposed has brought in a new creative team to elevate the production values of the program. Showrunner Damien Harvey has taken over directorial duties and Cinescope Films, the Emmy Award winning production house from Philadelphia, PA has been tapped to provide on-location and post production support.

The creative changes in 2024 are significant. Season two will now provide streaming viewers with in-depth profiles and interviews with car owners and their amazing cars at the Cars and Coffee events, and each episode will also offer one to two, extended interviews with local car collectors at each location. These interviews will explore the owners’ long time association with automobiles, and include in-car ride-alongs with Host Chelsea Allen in an exciting variety of cars from vintage Ferrari's to modern supercars.

A major change to the format of the program was lengthening the show to 30min.

“It became obvious to us in 2023 that there was an incredible amount of entertaining material that could be recorded at each one of these amazing car shows. The variety and quality of the cars appearing at the Cars and and Coffee events and the heart warming, sometimes comical, and always fascinating back stories that the owners provided, made our 15min “run and gun” approach to the episodes incomplete.” said Showrunner Damien Harvey.

The new 30min format now consists of multiple 3-4min interview segments balanced with extended 9-12min in-depth profiles.

“Car aficionados love talking about their cars. By adding in-depth, extended interviews, our show now introduces a next level of passion that exposes our audiences to many unknown private collectors around the the US and introduces the fascination and appreciation of vintage car shows to a new generation of auto enthusiasts", said Harvey.

Cars and Coffee Exposed is planning on ten location shoots in 2024. This ambitious schedule started in January, 2024 with the taping of Cars and Coffee Exposed at The Vault of Scottsdale AZ. Additional locations in 2024 include, Crown Point, IN, Nashville, TN, Bala Cynwyd, PA, Knoxville, TN, Augusta, GA and Philadelphia, PA. The show is currently looking to fill three more slots in its production schedule.

"Since it's inception four years ago, the idea of a select Concours event in Crown Point Indiana has steadily grown. You see that in the incredible variety of cars, their overall quality, and the steady increase in attendance at our show. And I think it's serendipity that Damien Harvey from Cars and Coffee Exposed reached out to us to cover the event."

Dr. Mark Van Buskirk , Organizer, Crown Point Concours

Brand Partnerships

In January of 2024, URABLE, the leading business management software designer for the automotive detailing industry signed on with DHG MOTO as a Presenting Partner of Cars and Coffee Exposed. URABLE's affiliation with Cars and Coffee Exposed demonstrates the auto industries growing acceptance that experiential marketing and live activations is the direction that automotive marketing will take for the foreseeable future.

“We started Urable from a car enthusiast’s point of view. Since its introduction, it has grown to be the market leading business management system in the United States supporting high-end detail shops offering paint protection film, ceramic coatings, and window tint. Sponsoring Cars and Coffee Exposed gives us the opportunity to introduce our brand to car enthusiasts around the country. It is a key differentiator they can use to select a local detailer. If the business is powered by Urable, they’re in good hands!”

Michael Abens, Owner and CEO URABLE

A new social team providing positive results

In January 2024, DHG MOTO restructured its social media marketing team to increase the Cars and Coffee Exposed viewer base and enhance brand partner exposure. As of this press release the efforts are showing significant results. At current growth rates DHG MOTO anticipates to pass 1Mil views on Youtube @carsandcoffeeexposed by July 2024, and Cars and Coffee Exposed is passing 1Mil in Reach monthly across its social channels.

Other Contacts:

Andy Ribble

Cars and Coffee Exposed National Sales Director

E: aribble@carsandcoffeeexposed.com

Mike Panessa

Cars and Coffee Exposed Social Media Director

E: sales@mybluemongoose.com

Brian Bossone

President

Powertube TV Network

E: brian@watchpowertubetv.com

Cars and Coffee Exposed Season 2 Episode 1 Sneak Preview