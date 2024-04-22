Eco-friendly, Sustainable Roofing Products by Whirlwind Roofing in Tulsa, OK
Homeowners can feel good about the environment by using sustainable roofing products and solar attic vents
70% of homeowners value sustainable roofing and want eco-friendly products.”TULSA, OK, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 70% of homeowners value sustainable roofing and want eco-friendly products, according to a 3M Homeowners Study. Whirlwind Roofing and Construction is proud to offer eco-friendly, sustainable roofing products and solar attic vents for homeowners.
Unlike standard roofing shingles, sustainable roofing shingles are made of Polymer Modified (Rubberized) Asphalt for superior all-weather resilience, upcycled rubber and plastic to reduce landfill waste, and smog-reducing granules that help clean the air.
Sustainable Roofing Shingles
Cleaner, longer-lasting shingle technology known as polymer modified (rubberized) asphalt has made use of upcycled rubber in shingles, upcycled plastic in shingles, and includes smog-reducing shingles. For a standard home using 30 square of shingles, a homeowner can take satisfaction in the following environmental impact:
1. Approximately 5 rubber tires diverted from the landfill per roof.
2. Approximately 3,200 plastic bags diverted from the landfill per roof.
3. Approximately 2 trees ‘planted’ to help clean the air of pollutants per roof.
Longer Lasting Products: Polymer Modified (Rubberized) Asphalt formulation enhances a shingle's durability, impact resistance, and granule adhesion, so shingles last longer – the very definition of sustainable.
Cleaner Manufacturing: Polymer Modified (Rubberized) Asphalt is a cleaner shingle-making technology, resulting in less emissions than the oxidized asphalt method of making standard shingles.
Cleaner Air: The integration of smog-reducing granules atop the shingles helps clean the air of emission-based pollutants.
Reduced Landfill Waste: Incorporation of recycled materials into shingles helps reduce landfill waste.
Solar Attic Fans
Solar attic fans offer the perfect solution to ventilation problems by continuously removing attic heat and moisture throughout the day, and do so for no cost of operation.
Proper ventilation is an important part of maintaining a healthy and energy efficient home. As the sun heats a roof throughout the day, attic temperatures can reach over 150 degrees in the summer. When an attic cannot breathe, the resulting trapped heat and moisture can cause numerous problems including higher electric bills, mold outbreaks, and ultimately the deterioration of a roof over time.
Solar attic fans work automatically. An adjustable thermostat turns the fan on and off according to the temperature. Working as a self-regulating system with an attic, the more intensely the sun beats down on the roof, the faster the solar attic fans remove hot air to cool the attic.
Solar attic fans help extend the life of attic insulation by continuously removing attic heat and moisture throughout the day. By lowering the average temperature in the attic, insulation works better and becomes more effective at reducing heat transfer into the home. When heat transfer is reduced, the result is a more comfortable home that requires less energy to cool.
For homes that have HVAC equipment installed in the attic space, the cooling system will use more energy to operate the hotter your attic becomes due to heat gain. Solar attic fans work by removing heat and reducing the attic temperature, allowing the HVAC system to operate more efficiently and use less energy to cool the home, saving money on cooling bills and equipment repairs.
Solar attic fans can reduce the wear and tear on roof shingles. As the temperature of a roof increases throughout the day, shingles will give off heat both to the surrounding outside air and into the attic space. The more heat the shingles can transfer away, the lower the resulting roof temperature. However when an attic is poorly ventilated, the air inside becomes so hot that it causes heat transfer from the roof to slow down, forcing the temperature of the shingles to increase even more. This excessive heat buildup can ruin roof shingles over time causing them to buckle and deteriorate prematurely. Solar attic fans solve this problem by continuously removing trapped hot air from the attic space, allowing the roof to release the maximum amount of heat possible. A cooler roof extends the life of the shingles, saving money on frequent roof replacements.
30% Federal Tax Credit
Solar attic fans are categorized as “qualified solar electric property” by the IRS. The total cost may include the purchase price, sales tax, and any labor costs paid toward the installation of a solar powered ventilation system. Homeowners should submit Form 5695 to the IRS and keep the Manufacturer’s Certification statement on file.
Using eco-friendly, sustainable roofing shingles and solar attic fans improves energy efficiency in a home, saves money, and is kinder on the environment.
