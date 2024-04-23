Q30® Innovations Partners with Three Universities to Protect, Educate & Provide Student Athletes Access to the Q-Collar
Q30 has announced the addition of three official collegiate partnerships with the University of Maryland, Baylor University and Michigan State University.NORWALK, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Q30 Innovations, creator of the Q-Collar (the first FDA-cleared device proven to help protect the brain from repetitive head impacts), has announced the addition of three official collegiate partnerships with the University of Maryland, Baylor University and Michigan State University.
As a ‘Proud Partner’ of all three schools, the Q30 team will support student-athletes by providing Q-Collars and on-campus educational sessions to further bring awareness and understanding of the product (and its benefits). These partnerships will span the 2024-2025 academic year – ending June 30, 2025.
“It’s inspiring to partner with universities that are committed to providing their student-athletes with resources that put their safety and wellbeing at the forefront,” said Q30’s VP of Sports Marketing, Suzanne Williams. “That’s why we’ve chosen to not only provide Q-Collars for the student athletes, but we are committed to conducting educational seminars that teach athletes about the lasting impacts of brain injuries and how our patented device can help protect their athletic careers and life beyond.”
Over the past few years, NCAA teams and athletes nationwide (including Super Bowl-winning Chiefs LB Drue Tranquil, Titans RB Tony Pollard, Texans TE Dalton Schultz and many more) have embraced Q30's Q-Collar– the only FDA-cleared sports equipment proven to help protect the brain from repetitive head impacts. At Maryland, Michigan State and Baylor specifically, the Q-Collar has already seen adoption from soccer, lacrosse, football and volleyball players.
“Maryland is proud to be one of the first three universities to partner with Q30 Innovations,” said Executive Associate Athletic Director/Chief Strategy Officer Brian Ullmann. “As a university and athletic department, we strive to be cutting edge and on the forefront of technology while focusing on student-athlete safety and this relationship demonstrates that. We are excited to provide our Terrapins with the resources and the education surrounding the Q-Collar.”
With over a decade’s worth of research, the inventors of the Q-Collar – alongside a team of leaders in sports medicine, biomedical engineering, as well as leading research institutions – conducted over 28 independent laboratory, clinical and wearability studies to design a collar that targets jugular vein compression, a key finding in their studies that is linked to reduced brain damage. By providing these student athletes with Q-Collars, as well as access to brain health education, the Q30 team is making groundbreaking strides in mitigating the risk of one of the nation’s biggest issues in brain health: subconcussive head impacts resulting from sports activity.
