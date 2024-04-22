Submit Release
Connecticut Trailers & Powersports Offers Discounts on E-Z-GO Vehicles

EZGO $750 Rebate Event On 2022 to 2023 Models

Sales Event

Embark on Your Next Journey.

For over two decades, our commitment has extended beyond selling trailers to ensuring each client finds the ideal solution for their lifestyle”
— Gary Bergeron
BOTLON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connecticut Trailers & Powersports now offers discounts on E-Z-GO vehicles. Customers can save up to $750 on select 2022-2023 models through April 30th. This promotion highlights the diverse applications of E-Z-GO vehicles, which are suitable for golf courses, property management, and outdoor leisure activities.

Gary Bergeron, President of Connecticut Trailers & Powersports, shares the value of this promotion for the community: "For over two decades, our commitment has extended beyond selling trailers to ensuring each client finds the ideal solution for their lifestyle. This promotion underscores our dedication to offering both quality and value."

The Connecticut Trailers & Powersports team, boasting over 65 years of combined experience, has grown from offering a select range of trailers to becoming the largest dealership in New England. This growth is a testament to their hard work and the trust they have cultivated within the community.

This special offer invites new customers to discover why Connecticut Trailers & Powersports is a leader in trailers and powersports in the Northeast. The dealership invites you to explore the E-Z-GO range and experience the difference of a vehicle supported by a comprehensive warranty and a team dedicated to honesty, respect, and integrity.

About Connecticut Trailers & Powersports

Since 1997, Connecticut Trailers & Powersports has been a premier dealership in New England, offering a wide selection of trailers, golf cars, and UTVs. As a family-owned and operated business, they provide a full-service experience with extensive inventory and a double warranty on new purchases. Their commitment to community and quality service has solidified their reputation as the top trailer dealership in the Northeast.

For more information, please visit the Connecticut Trailers & Powersports dealership or contact Erika Peace Copper at (860) 649-7223.

Erika Peace-Cooper
CONNECTICUT TRAILERS, INC
+1 860-649-7223
erika@cttrailers.com
