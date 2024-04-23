Submit Release
Integrity BioChem (IBC) Achieves EcoVadis Silver Recognition for Sustainable Practices

This recognition underscores IBC's commitment to sustainability, placing the company among the top 15% of chemical manufacturing companies rated by EcoVadis.

CRESSON, TX, US, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrity BioChem (IBC), a leading provider of sustainable biopolymers and bio-based surfactants, proudly announces its achievement of EcoVadis Silver recognition for its commitment to sustainable practices.

EcoVadis, a globally recognized sustainability rating platform, awarded IBC with the Silver rating, highlighting the company's dedication to environmental, social, and ethical performance. This recognition underscores IBC's ongoing efforts to integrate sustainability into its operations and supply chain, placing the company among the top 15% of chemical manufacturing companies rated by EcoVadis.

"We are honored to receive the EcoVadis Silver recognition, which acknowledges the efforts of our team," said Jimmy Jett, CEO at Integrity BioChem. "At IBC, we prioritize environmental responsibility, and this recognition validates our commitment to promoting sustainable practices across all industries we serve."

Learn more IBC’s sustainable offerings: www.integritybiochem.com

For Media Inquiries please contact:

Laura Benavides
Integrity Biochem
marketing@integritybiochem.com
