HANNAH PEASLEE SELECTED FOR IAOTP’S TOP 50 FEARLESS LEADERS
Hannah Peaslee honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) and will be honored at their annual awards gala this DecemberNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hannah A. Peaslee, Founder/CEO at HP & Co. LLC, & COO of High Net Worth Women, was recently selected to be featured in the 3rd Edition of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).
While being selected to be published in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication is an honor, only 50 of the world's most brilliant, courageous, inspirational professionals are selected for this distinction.
These special honorees are hand-selected to share their stories of perseverance, resilience, passion, and strength. Hannah Peaslee has made outstanding contributions to society and had an incredible impact on her industry. A chapter will be dedicated to each honoree. The book is anticipated to be released in the 1st quarter of 2024.
Hannah, Founder and CEO, will have a dedicated chapter in the 3rd Edition of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication. She will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2024 at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville.
www.iaotp.com/award-gala
Hannah's extensive industry experience spans over two decades, establishing her as a highly skilled and reliable expert in the fields of financial and business management. Through her vast knowledge and expertise in those fields, she established HP & Co., a business management firm, and the High Net Worth Women Institute, a platform dedicated to providing financial education for women.
Hannah gained valuable experience in her field while working for a renowned financial firm in Beverly Hills, where she successfully managed a portfolio of high-net-worth clients. With a keen eye for opportunities, she recognized the various needs within this specific market. This led her to establish her own business management firm, dedicated to assisting individuals and families in effectively managing their portfolios, businesses, and lifestyles. Hannah excels in developing generational wealth plans, managing high-value personal assets, and assembling teams of advisors to ensure her clients' financial success. Her expertise in these areas is unmatched, making her a valuable asset to any individual or business seeking financial guidance. Her endeavors encompass various aspects of business, such as development, management, networking, and fostering community. She also takes a comprehensive and relationship-focused approach to personal finances.
In addition to Hannah's thriving business management career, she holds the position of COO at the High Net Worth Women Institute. This institute is a specialized financial education platform that caters specifically to women. With their unique expertise in the field, HNWWI imparts valuable insights into asset classes, investment principles, and the inner workings of wealth management. They offer guidance on building essential and efficient teams of advisors and fostering empowering networks of women facing similar circumstances to learn and develop together. Upon finishing the courses, women gain practical insights that can be immediately applied to their journey towards long-term financial prosperity.
Hannah is a member of the W Source and the XX Project, networking organizations for female professionals. Additionally, she holds a position on the board of directors for the UC Santa Barbara Women in Leadership Executive Program.
Throughout her illustrious career, Hannah has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2023, Ms. Peaslee was awarded IAOTP's Top CEO of the Year and Empowered Woman of the Year. Hannah was also featured on the famous Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square for her accomplishments. She will be honored for her selection to be featured in IAOTP's 50 Fearless Leaders publication at IAOTP's annual Awards gala at Nashville's magnificent Opryland Hotel this December.
Looking back, Hannah attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. For the future she hopes to continue to grow her business and inspire others.
For more information on Ms. Peaslee, please visit:
Watch her video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F8nNX6swb1A&t=1s
For more information, please visit: www.highnetworthwomen.com
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You must be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.
IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.
For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com
