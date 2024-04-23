The Human-Animal Alliance grants $10,000 to Pawsitive Beginnings funding construction of new Healing Den
L to r: Pawsitive Beginnings CEO Nicole Navarro with sanctuary resident 'Kai', The Human-Animal Alliance Founder Jackie Ducci
New therapy room due to be completed summer 2024 at fox sanctuaryKEY LARGO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Human-Animal Alliance has granted Pawsitive Beginnings $10,000 to fund construction of the organization’s new The Human-Animal Alliance Healing Den in Key Largo.
The space is scheduled to be completed this summer when those seeking therapy can take full advantage of the permanent on-site facility at the home of the fox sanctuary.
Pawsitive Beginnings CEO, Nicole Navarro, states: “We’re so appreciative of the help and support from The Human-Animal Alliance. The purpose of the Human-Animal Alliance Healing Den is to allow therapists and counselors a unique space to hold off site private sessions with their clients within our fox sanctuary.” Construction begins next week to provide a dedicated space to offer animal-assisted therapy - involving foxes saved from the fur trade - to at-risk youth and adults who are in various stages of their healing journey.
“Our animal-assisted therapy program was born out of the idea that sharing stories of survival - from the fox’s perspective - has the power to help heal those that may be struggling with trauma, PTSD, or circumstances beyond one’s control, that have placed them in emotional imbalance,” said Navarro. “Each and every one of our foxes has a story to tell and when we share those stories, they have the power to heal and inspire hope.”
The Human-Animal Alliance directly supports programs that share their belief in the power and value of human-animal connection.
Jackie Ducci, founder of The Human-Animal Alliance, said: “Pawsitive Beginnings provides a truly unique healing opportunity to people through its remarkable foxes, and we are honored to play a role in advancing the program even further.” Ducci, who founded The Human-Animal Alliance two years ago in Wellington, Florida, personally covers the organization’s overhead costs to ensure that every dollar donated goes directly to the charitable projects it selects for grants. “We meticulously research and carefully select the very best programs nationwide to receive our support. Pawsitive Beginnings’ innovative work reflects our deep-rooted belief that the magic of human-animal connection is real,” said Ducci. “Everyone deserves the opportunity to feel and know its life-changing benefits.”
Since its inception in 2022, The Human-Animal Alliance has distributed 11 grants to similar projects focusing on the power and value of human-animal connection. Funds are raised through exclusive events and private donations.
About Pawsitive Beginnings
Our mission is to provide a safe and permanent home to foxes that have been saved from the fur trade. We offer crucial animal-assisted therapy to at-risk youth and adults experiencing intense trauma. And we impact change through compassion by educating the public on fur farming, and how, as individuals, we can help make fur history.
For more information visit www.pawsitivebeginnings.org or call (305) 376-1887.
About The Human-Animal Alliance
The Human-Animal Alliance provides grants to exceptional, yet often overlooked nonprofit organizations that support and enhance human-animal connection. Programs receiving funding are identified nationwide through an extensive sourcing and screening process. The Alliance also supports relevant legislative policy initiatives and educates the public on the importance of human animal connection.
For more information visit www.h-aa.org or call (561) 485-0445.
