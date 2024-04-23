Enhesa Announces Strategic Partnership with Langan on Comprehensive EHS Compliance Solution

As sustainability and EHS compliance requirements evolve, companies need robust, real-time solutions that allow them to take a proactive approach to risk management.” — Peter Schramme, CEO at Enhesa

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enhesa, the leading provider of regulatory and sustainability intelligence worldwide, has announced a strategic alliance with Langan Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC, a leading engineering and environmental consulting services firm.

Under the agreement, Enhesa and Langan will join forces to provide companies with an end-to-end compliance solution focused on helping clients democratize their EHS and sustainability programs across the regions in which they operate. The companies will bundle together complementary services and leverage their global networks of experts to create a comprehensive scope of solutions for their clients and offer an innovative portfolio of EHS and sustainability services. The increased focus on EHS and ESG performance requires companies to take swift action in meeting ever-changing regulations. Langan’s EHS and ESG experts will work directly with Enhesa’s compliance intelligence and forecaster content to help companies comply with ease and take the guesswork out of setting up a complete regulatory compliance program.

“As sustainability and EHS compliance requirements evolve, companies need robust, real-time solutions that allow them to take a proactive approach to risk management,” said Peter Schramme, CEO of Enhesa. “The sheer volume of regulatory change can be a huge challenge to stay on top of for companies of any size, and we are thrilled that this collaboration will provide clients with a platform that allows them to meet their EHS and sustainability goals on a truly global scale. Bringing together Langan’s consulting services with Enhesa’s regulatory monitoring creates a winning combination.”

“This alliance allows us to streamline compliance workflows for our clients by combining our engineering and environmental consulting services with the world’s leading source of global regulatory intelligence and insight,” said Robert “Rory” Johnston, Principal, Langan. “By working with Enhesa, we are able to give our clients a complete view of the regulatory landscape to better anticipate changes, increase efficiency, and lower overall project costs.”

About Enhesa

Enhesa is the leading provider of regulatory and sustainability intelligence worldwide. As a trusted partner, we empower the global business community with the insight to act today and prepare for tomorrow to create a more sustainable future – positively impacting our environment, our health, our safety, and our future. Navigating the fast-changing compliance and sustainability landscapes, we help them understand not just what they should do (first), but also how to do it. Both in their unique business and anywhere in the world. Now and in the future. Website: enhesa.com

About Langan

Langan provides comprehensive environmental and engineering consulting services to a broad array of clients nationally and internationally. We also deliver EHS business and digital technology solutions to global organizations to create data-driven insights for the increasingly complex EHS compliance and information management challenges. Founded in 1970, Langan employs 1,600 professionals and has 40 offices throughout the U.S., including New Jersey, New York, Florida, Texas, California, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Virginia, Washington, DC, Ohio, Illinois, Tennessee, North Carolina, Arizona, Colorado, Utah, and Washington. Langan International, the firm’s wholly owned subsidiary based in New York, has five offices in Athens, Dubai, Calgary, London, and Panama.

Consistently ranked among the top “Best Firms to Work For” (The Zweig Group), and among the top 50 firms worldwide (Engineering News-Record), Langan prioritizes health and safety; embraces and promotes diversity and inclusion; encourages volunteerism and philanthropy; and operates as a carbon-neutral business. Website: langan.com