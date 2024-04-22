On Earth Day, Celebrating a New York State Gem

To celebrate Earth Day, Governor Kathy Hochul today highlighted the dedication of John Boyd Thacher State Park in Albany County as a National Natural Landmark and announced $3.9 million in improvements to bolster the park’s environmental stewardship and recreational facilities. The park will construct a new $2.5 million solar array that will provide carbon-free sustainable power to Parks. The park also broke ground on a new $1.4 million warming hut to serve year-round visitors to the Hop Field picnic area and trailhead.

"Countless visitors have been amazed by the views looking over the escarpment and exploring the trails at Thacher State Park,” Governor Hochul said. “This Earth Day, we are making continual investments to ensure our natural treasures continue to strike awe for current and future generations of New Yorkers."

“Thacher State Park is one of the gems of New York State,” Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado said. “Everyone who has spent any time in the Capital Region knows what a special place this is. This National Natural Landmark designation will raise its profile on a national level. These improvements will help us serve those discovering Thacher State Park, as well as those who have enjoyed it for years. John and Emma Thacher understood the importance of preserving open spaces and ensuring that all can experience them, and on his Earth Day, we carry their vision forward.”

Officials today unveiled a plaque recognizing the December 2023 designation of John Boyd Thacher State Park as a National Natural Landmark. The program, which is administered by the National Park Service, acknowledges areas across the U.S. as exemplars of biological communities or geological features based on their condition, rarity, diversity, and scientific and educational value. Thacher Park was designated by the Secretary of the Interior for its well-preserved geological record spanning over 63 million years and its diverse ecosystem, comprising 21 distinct ecological communities and rare plant and animal species. It is one of 29 National Natural Landmarks in the state.

The event also celebrated an early opening of Thacher Park’s iconic Indian Ladder Trail. Mild winter weather led to less ice buildup and greater access to the cliffs for earlier rock scaling and safety preparations.

State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “We are so thrilled to announce the opening of the Indian Ladder Trail today and encourage everyone to come out and experience this special place. Thacher Park has long been a treasure within the Capital Region, and as we celebrate our park system’s centennial this year, it’s fitting that Thacher receives this national recognition. I’m thankful for the support of Governor Hochul to build a more sustainable park system and improve public access for future generations.”

In addition to the National Natural Landmark designation, upcoming improvements to the park include:

A $1.4 million project to replace the deteriorated 70-year-old restroom building at the Hop Field Picnic Area and construct an accessible four-season warming hut and restroom building in the style of the existing buildings at the Park. The new 2,400 square-foot facility will include an approximately 800-square-foot warming hut space with a wood-burning fireplace as well as three single-user non-gendered restrooms. The proposed building will be compliant with the 2020 New York State Energy Conservation Code. The project will include upgrading the existing, aging utility infrastructure serving the site.

A $2.5 million ground mounted array located in a large underutilized former parking lot. The planned array will be 263 kW in size with an annual generation of around 330,000 kWh/yr. Once installed, the system will more than offset all current electric use at Thacher State Park as well as Thompson’s Lake Campground. The project builds on the solar array on the Thacher Park Center roof, which helps lower the total electric used at the Visitor Center by providing roughly 29,000 kWh/year to that meter. The project will advance Governor Hochul’s goal of transitioning the state park system to 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030.

The one-half mile Indian Ladder Trail is undergoing significant improvements to make this iconic trail more sustainable and easier to navigate. Highly fossilized rocks that were removed for the Visitor Center construction have been repurposed as the stone steps and terraces, offering more chances to see the fossil record of Thacher Park while enjoying an easier trail experience. About 10% of the half-mile trail is complete with another section scheduled for completion this summer, with the work being performed by hand by the State Park’s trail crew.

Representative Paul Tonko said, “As a longtime advocate for enhanced sustainability and accessibility at our Capital Region parks, including Thacher State Park, I commend Governor Hochul’s dedication to promoting environmental stewardship and innovative renewable energy initiatives. Thacher Park serves not only as a shining example of the natural beauty of our Capital Region parks, but also as an economic driver for our communities. The designation of Thacher Park as a National Natural Landmark underscores its significance in preserving our natural heritage, and I’m proud to celebrate today’s announcement of significant investments in the park’s future. Going forward, I’ll continue my efforts to preserve and improve our wild spaces, parks, and waterways so that they may be cherished and enjoyed for generations to come.”

State Senator Neil Breslin said, “Thacher State Park, home to some of the Capital Region’s most cherished geological features, stands as a testament to the successful advocacy of park-goers in the effort to keep our state parks fully funded and accessible to the public. It is fitting that we are celebrating the park’s designation as a National Natural Landmark on Earth Day, a time for reflecting on the importance of maintaining robust environmental protections in order to keep New York’s natural heritage pristine for future generations.”

Assemblymember Patricia Fahy said, “Thacher Park and the Helderberg escarpment and mountains have longed been a part of our Capital Region’s shared history and past. Since indigenous and colonial times, Thacher Park and the surrounding area has served as a promontory for Native Americans, settlers, and more as they moved west. Today, it is protected space and a new Natural National Landmark that serves as a hub for hiking, recreation, and immersion in our natural environment here in the Capital Region. I want to particularly commend one of my constituents, Tim Albright, who made it his life’s work to see Thacher Park receive this designation, and our federal partners like Representative Paul Tonko and Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand for helping get this done.”

Assemblymember Chris Tague said, "Earth Day is a special time for members of the community to enjoy the beauty New York has preserved in its parks, and for making an effort to do your part and leave our world better for the generations that follow us. Enjoy the natural beauty of New York, pick up after yourself and be sure to take advantage of all the wonderful programs from our state's Parks and Recreation Department at places like Thacher Park, which they've implemented over the last 100 years!"

The FY 2025 Enacted Budget includes $200 million for the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation to invest in enhancing state parks and allocates an additional $100 million in funding for the celebration of New York State Parks' Centennial. This funding will also support the restoration and reconstruction of state swimming and recreational facilities.

2024 marks the 100th anniversary the State Parks system. Celebratory initiatives include ‘Blazing A Trail,’ an interactive timeline chronicling the agency’s history and influential figures; an exhibit in the New York State Capitol’s State Street Tunnel currently on view; the Share Your Story project, which invites people to tell their own stories relating to Parks and Sites; the Centennial Challenge, which encourages people to win prizes by participating in various activities at parks and sites; and the release of the Centennial Collection merchandise, which includes t-shirts, hoodies, mugs and more. Additional initiatives will be announced throughout 2024.