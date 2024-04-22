Governor Shapiro Unveils New Statewide Energy Initiative, Making Pennsylvania the First State Government to Commit to Getting 50 Percent of Its Electricity from Solar Power

The Shapiro Administration’s Project to Utilize Light and Solar Energy (PA PULSE) initiative will provide 50 percent of the Commonwealth government’s electricity from ten new solar arrays in Pennsylvania, providing affordable and reliable energy over the next fifteen years.

PA PULSE builds on Governor Shapiro’s energy plan, which would lower energy costs for consumers, create more than 14,500 jobs, and help Pennsylvania maintain its energy independence.

York, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro joined Department of General Services (DGS) Secretary Reggie McNeil, Constellation President & CEO Joseph Dominguez, and Lightsource bp Senior Vice President Alyssa Edwards to unveil the Commonwealth’s renewable energy initiative, the Pennsylvania Project to Utilize Light and Solar Energy (PA PULSE). By next year, Pennsylvania will get 50 percent of its electricity from ten new solar arrays around the Commonwealth – making Pennsylvania the first state in the country to commit to getting half of its energy from solar power. With that commitment, Pennsylvania is leading the nation in getting energy from renewable resources that include solar and wind power, beating out states traditionally known for clean energy like California and Texas.

DGS has entered into a contract with Constellation for a 15-year fixed price agreement – so even as energy costs rise, Pennsylvania’s rate will stay the same – saving Pennsylvania taxpayer dollars while providing reliable, sustainable, and affordable electricity in the long term.

“When I announced my energy plan last month, I made clear that we must reject the false choice between protecting jobs and the economy and protecting the environment,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “The historic PA PULSE initiative, which began under the previous Administration, is proof we can do both – investing in reliable, affordable power in the long-term. With our energy plan and innovative projects like PA PULSE, my Administration will create energy jobs, take real action to address climate change pollution, ensure consumers pay less on their bills, and continue to ensure Pennsylvania maintains its energy independence for years to come.”

“We applaud Governor Shapiro for his leadership on growing Pennsylvania’s economy with clean power at the foundation,”said Joe Dominguez, president and CEO of Constellation. “At Constellation, we are proud to partner with the state on this project to power vital state agencies with clean energy and keep the Commonwealth on course to a carbon-free future.”

“These projects are shining examples of how a public-private partnership is advancing the energy transition, providing a cleaner, healthier environment for the community – along with increased energy security and independence,”said Emilie Wangerman, Head of USA, Chief Operating Officer (interim) at Lightsource bp. “The partners – Constellation, The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Lightsource bp – are mutually aligned in our goal to maximize its benefits for our local communities.”

“This visionary project aligns seamlessly with Governor Shapiro’s dedication to combatting climate change by significantly reducing carbon emissions. The successful installation and launch of the first three solar farms during the first quarter of this year created over 200 union jobs and is a promising start toward our renewable energy goals,” said DGS Secretary Reggie McNeil. “Upon the completion of all 10 solar arrays, PA PULSE will enable the Commonwealth to slash its carbon footprint by a staggering 157,800 metric tons of CO2 annually. That is equivalent to removing emissions from nearly 35,000 fuel-burning cars each year.”

The PA PULSE initiative includes ten solar arrays, built, owned, and operated by Lightsource bp across six Pennsylvania counties: Columbia, Juniata, Crawford, Northumberland, Snyder, and York. In total, the project will supply 361,000 megawatt-hours of electricity annually to 16 Commonwealth agencies, making it the largest solar commitment by any state. PA PULSE will reduce the Commonwealth’s carbon footprint by 157,800 metric tons of CO2 each year – the equivalent of 34,000 gas-powered cars – and create 200 jobs. The solar arrays are setback from nearby property lines and use discreet fencing with wildlife planted around them to avoid disrupting residents. Many solar farms also become habitats for new wildlife, and the soil will be protected from erosion.

PA PULSE began under the Wolf Administration and was spearheaded by the Pennsylvania GreenGov Council – co-chaired by the Secretaries of the Departments of General Services, Environmental Protection, and Conservation and Natural Resources. The Council works to advance energy efficiency across state agencies through projects like PA PULSE that lower emissions while cutting costs for Pennsylvanians.

This initiative builds on Governor Shapiro’s energy plan, which would lower energy costs for consumers, create more than 14,500 jobs, and help Pennsylvania maintain its energy independence. As part of his bold vision for Pennsylvania’s energy future, Governor Shapiro is proposing two critical initiatives that together will lower prices for consumers, create and protect Pennsylvania jobs, and lower climate emissions.

Following the recommendations of the Governor’s RGGI Working Group, which brought together labor leaders, environmental advocates, and industry to evaluate the merits of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), the Governor is proposing the Pennsylvania Climate Emissions Reduction Act (PACER) to establish a Pennsylvania-specific cap-and-invest program that allows Pennsylvania to determine its own cap on energy sector carbon pollution and invest directly in lowering consumers’ electricity bills. Under PACER, 70 percent of the revenue will be directed back to Pennsylvania residents as a rebate on their electric bill – more than any other cap-and-invest program in the nation – resulting in long-term, price relief on energy costs. PACER allows Pennsylvania to chart its own energy future, independent from the influence both from foreign oil and other states’ energy policies.

Governor Shapiro’s plan calls for a second legislative initiative, as well, to build out a more diverse, reliable, and affordable energy sector. Pennsylvania is currently 45th in the nation in terms of investing in clean energy sources like wind, solar, and hydropower. That’s why Governor Shapiro’s plan introduces the Pennsylvania Reliable Energy Sustainability Standard (PRESS), which will attract federal investments in the Commonwealth and keep utility costs low in the long-term by building out the reliable, affordable fleet of power sources we will need for the decades to come.

PACER and PRESS are designed to work together to deliver on Governor Shapiro’s goals of protecting and creating energy jobs, lowering energy costs for Pennsylvanians, and ensuring Pennsylvania’s energy independence for the long term. Together they will spur a new generation of energy development and save consumers money each month on their electricity bills, all while reducing emissions and building the most reliable fleet of energy resources in the nation.

MEDIA CONTACT: Governor’s Press Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

# # #