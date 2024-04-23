UNITED FILMMAKERS & EXODUS MEDIA GROUP, JOIN FORCES TO FORM A NEW FILM & TELEVISION DISTRIBUTION COMPANY
This is a new partnership to distribute film and television programming produced by filmmakers and content producers “of color”.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UNITED FILMMAKERS, LLC, and EXODUS MEDIA, LLC announce that they have formed a new partnership to distribute film and television programming produced by filmmakers and content producers “of color”. The new motion picture and television distribution company will operate under the brand EXODUS UNITED GLOBAL and will specialize in the distribution of African-American, African (“Nollywood”), Hispanic, and Native American film and television programming across various platforms including theatrical release, broadcast and cable television, SVOD (Subscription Video on Demand), AVOD (Advertising Based Video on Demand), TVOD (Transactional Video on Demand), FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) and various other new technologies and ancillary markets. Some of the company’s current distribution partners and targeted outlets include IN THE BLACK NETWORK, AFRICAN DIASPORA NETWORK TV, NETFLIX, HULU, AMAZON PRIME, TUBI, PEACOCK, RUKU, BET, TV-ONE, HBO, SHOWTIME, and OWN.
United Filmmakers, LLC currently has a library of over 1,000 films and TV shows available for domestic and international distribution. Coupled with Exodus Media Group’s position in the industry as one of the major aggregators of film and television content produced by people of color, EXODUS UNITED GLOBAL is instantly positioned to become one of the major distributors of African-American and African film and television content in the industry.
UNITED FILMMAKERS, LLC, is a vertically integrated “niche” motion picture and television production and distribution company specializing in the distribution of African-American and African (“Nollywood”) film and television programming across various platforms including theatrical release, broadcast and cable television, VOD (Video on Demand), SVOD (Subscription Video on Demand), AVOD (Advertising Based Video on Demand), TVOD (Transactional Video on Demand), and various other new technologies and ancillary markets.
Some of the company’s distribution partners and outlets include, AMAZON PRIME, TUBi, ROKU, BET, TV-ONE, HBO, SHOWTIME and OWN. Guided by the motto of “Tilting the Balance of Power Back into the Hands of the Filmmaker”, UNITED FILMMAKERS, LLC was founded in 2020 by award winning independent filmmaker Shuaib Mitchell, President/CEO, award winning “Nollywood” filmmaker Koby Maxwell, COO/V.P. of International Distribution, and entertainment attorney Julian Haffner, Esq., Chief Legal Officer (CLO). Adiyb Muhammad serves as Vice President of Sales & Marketing for the company.
UNITED FILMMAKERS, LLC is also the owner and operator of AFRICAN DIASPORA NETWORK TV (ADN-TV) an OTT (Over-The-Top) streaming television network which curates a selection of independent films and TV programming from the United States, Africa, the Caribbean, and throughout the world. The network currently consists of three (3) FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) channels, two (2) AVOD (Advertising Based Video on Demand) channels and twelve (12) “premium” SVOD (subscription video-on-demand) channels. Currently available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and all Apple (iOS) and Android devices, ADN-TV has an audience reach of 125 million viewers world-wide.
Founded in 2022, EXODUS MEDIA GROUP has rapidly become one of the top aggregators in the motion picture and television industry of content produced by independent filmmakers and television producers. Founded by independent filmmaker, author, and producer Vernon Williams, III, EXODUS MEDIA GROUP’s mission is to help independent filmmakers gain the access that they are normally denied through the traditional Hollywood distribution system. The company’s primary goal is simply to build long term partnerships and assist independent filmmakers’ with access to distribution to major streaming platforms.
EXODUS UNITED GLOBAL will officially launch on June 1, 2024 and is currently seeking to acquire quality films and TV shows of all genres produced by or starring “people of color”. In addition, the company is always seeking new partnerships with emerging or established broadcast/cable TV networks and streaming platforms.
Vernon Williams
Exodus Media Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram