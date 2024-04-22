U.S.VETS Hosts Camo to Careers Awards Luncheon & Veteran Hiring Fair
Charter Communications/Spectrum and United Talent Agency (UTA) Foundation to be HonoredLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What
U.S.VETS, the nation’s largest housing and service provider to homeless and at-risk veterans, will host its annual Camo to Careers Awards Luncheon and Veteran Hiring Fair
Who
• U.S.VETS, the largest nonprofit organization with boots on the ground to combat America’s veteran homeless crisis head-on
• Special guests include actor, producer and activist Wilmer Valderrama who is presenting the Vanguard Award to the UTA Foundation, Beverly Hills Mayor Lester J. Friedman, and the event host, Kelvin Washington, anchor with Spectrum News.
When
Tuesday, April 23
Hiring fair for veterans and their family members: 9a.m. – 12p.m.
Luncheon and awards program: 12p.m. – 3p.m.
Where
Maybourne Beverly Hills Hotel, 225 N. Canon Dr. Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Visuals / B-Roll available
o Photos from event available
o INTERVIEWS AVAILABLE
o Kelvin Washington
o Mayor Lester J. Friedman
o Wilmer Valderrama
o Stephen J. Peck, U.S.VETS CEO & U.S.VETS leadership
Why
Funds raised from the event will support U.S.VETS workforce programs and employment services including career coaching, access to training and technology, and the additional supportive services needed to help veterans build successful careers.
About U.S.VETS
U.S.VETS is the largest nonprofit organization with boots on the ground to combat America’s veteran homeless crisis head-on. Our holistic approach delivers intervention and prevention services, including housing, mental health and career programs, and wraparound services. With residential and service sites nationwide, U.S.VETS is uniquely positioned to help veterans and their families successfully transition to civilian life.
Judi Ketcik
Change for Balance
tiernan@changeforbalance.com