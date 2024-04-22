Inbox Expo, a leading email marketing conference, is coming to Atlanta

Inbox Expo, = one of the most highly regarded events in the email marketing industry, will be held May 13-15 2024 in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, April 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inbox Expo attendees can expect three days packed with valuable sessions, networking opportunities, and the chance to forge new business connections."We are excited to bring together over 150 participants for three days of intense knowledge-sharing and networking," said Scott Hardigree, CEO and Founder at Email Industries , the organizer of the Inbox Expo. "Our planning committee has meticulously curated the agenda, selecting speakers from over 100 applications to ensure that attendees receive the most relevant information from email practitioners.”This year's lineup features numerous speakers from high-profile companies, including Salesforce, InboxArmy, Inbox Monster, Kiwi.com, Omnivery, Really Good Emails, GetResponse, and many more. These industry experts will offer invaluable insights and strategies to help attendees stay at the forefront of email marketing trends.During the event, you’ll be able to learn more about:- The email deliverability aftermath since the new Yahoo and Google requirements have been introduced earlier this February,- Email Marketing Budget- Kiwi’s Multichannel Takeoff- The Future of B2B Email Marketing- Strategies for Elevating Your Email Program- Email Marketing in the Face of Adversity- The Use of AI in Email- Email Design/Coding Trends for 2024For the first time, we’re holding a startup fastpitch, where the representatives from Seino, KumoMTA, Entri, SendView, eStreamly, Kombai, tinyEmail, and Backstroke will shed more light on their companies and how you can benefit from their offerings.This is an excellent opportunity to learn more about innovative solutions in the email industry and network with email entrepreneurs.See the event agenda for more details.About Inbox Expo:Since Email Industries announced the acquisition of Inbox Expo back in 2023, the team has been working on bringing the event to Atlanta for the first-ever US edition.The venue we chose, Terminus 330, is located in the heart of Atlanta, making it extra easy to reach. Attendees can expect an environment that enhances professional and social interactions, creating a memorable experience during this edition of Inbox Expo.